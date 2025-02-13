In order for an elite set of cronies to retain power over others by continually co-opting the levers of government, they have to find a way to make social movements fizzle-out. In the mid-1800’s, French Communists discovered a way to do it:

use Agent Provocateurs

Agent provocateurs are imposters who infiltrate social movements in order to gin up over-reactions from those already in the movement. In the entrapment scheme involving a potential kidnapping of Governor Whitmer, there were 10 total defendants and 12 FBI operatives. Over 50% of this small movement had been imposters.

That’s 1.2 imposters per genuine actor.

When the Tea Party gained steam, dastardly opponents infiltrated it in order to make it look silly and to “take the wind out of the sails” of that movement:

Careful thinking reveals that you cannot get government out of Medicare, because Medicare is a government program. By holding a sign demanding the removal of government from Medicare, this infiltrator was able to harm the Tea Party Movement in the USA. It may not have been intentional, though, because people can be fooled.

Current technologies that are being utilized by the Intelligence Community attempt to get people to not only believe odd things, but to believe that it had been their own idea the whole time. They’ll vehemently refuse to give up any idea that they consciously believe was their own idea. The Intelligence Community banks on it.

As different opinions come out in the Medical Freedom Movement, keep in mind the rich history of prior movements broken up by covert Psy-Ops. We can be respectful and agree to disagree about many things, and still move forward toward a good goal. Let’s find as much common ground as possible to keep forward momentum going.

Reference

[Whitmer fiasco involved more FBI operatives than actual suspects] — Real Clear Investigations. Julie Kelly. 4 Jan 2024. https://highlandcountypress.com/opinions/fbi-tainted-whitmer-kidnap-plot-youve-heard-nothing-about#gsc.tab=0