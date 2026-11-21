In a CBS interview with Margaret Brennan, Calley Means said that the reason that Moderna’s modRNA flu shot did not have to go back to the drawing board and come up with a second clinical trial (as had been asked of them), was because ‘monied interests’ phoned-in to the White House for special-privilege favors:

The insinuation is that the firm, Blackstone, manages money for people who have invested in Moderna, and that they care about their bottom-line more than they care about the health of America. Blackstone manages over a trillion dollars of assets:

It is fine if individuals get very rich, as long as they are getting rich through market mechanisms rather than getting rich from rent-seeking and capture of systems like public health. A proper accumulation of wealth comes from productive work. But an improper accumulation of wealth comes from mechanisms divorced from productivity.

There are two ways to get people to work for you, persuasion and coercion. When using coercion, you “force” them to work for you, and the result is what is known as “slavery.” When using persuasion, you pay them — and the workers get compensated for the work that they do for you. Most wealth in 1990 came from productive work:

1990

By taking the wealth of the top 0.1%, and dividing it by all of the compensation that was paid to all of the workers, you find out that the held wealth was 66% of the worker compensation. But then conniving hucksters started figuring out ways to get rich by going outside of market mechanisms — wealth accrual divorced from productive work.

2025

By engaging in economically-unproductive behavior — such as by monopolizing industries and then using the government as a hand-maiden to either print cash or direct the cash of workers into the unproductive schemes — rich financiers were able to accumulate wealth that was no longer proportional to compensation for work.

The ability to grow rich from printed money, and to grow rich from the medical provision industry — an industry, such as the hospital system, which does not even post its prices — the regulatory capture and corruption are beginning to overtake the productivity of the nation. Calley Means says as much in the following quote:

To push back a little on the notion that Trump and Miller are inconsequential, it is one thing to know what to do, but it is another thing to be so courageous that you are willing to face-off with the Deep State in order to get it accomplished. Having the right answers and having the right attitude are two different things.

Sometimes you need someone who is only half-right*, but who happens to have the courage to get that half of what is right enacted. There really is something to the phrase that “personnel is policy” — because extraordinary people really are required during extraordinary times.

*Example of being “half-right”

An example of Trump only being half-right about something is his stance on interest rates. Trump says that when the economy performs well, interest rates should drop, because a good economy is one that has good credit — and interest rates should track with how good one’s credit is. But this is only partly right, and ignores incentives.

When interest rates are forced lower than their market values, then investors and venture capitalists come out of the woodwork (like ants rushing to a picnic). While you get much more investment when interest rates are lowered by fiat, you get a mix of investments of a much lower quality (i.e., you begin to get “stupid investments”).

The policy of forcing interest rates lower than their market rates — to get easy money and therefore cheap credit — is “Keynesian” and here is a visualization of the harm that you cause to society when you force interest rates lower:

The red bar signifies wasted resources of society, and it remains low when markets control the rate of interest — but it rises dramatically whenever interest rates are forced below their market rates. Another term for this waste of the resources of society is “stupid investments.”

What the graph shows is that money should not be “too easy to come by” (due to low interest rates) because then even the investors without any personal market discipline will enter the mix and they will designate resources toward unfruitful endeavors. This forces the economy into a “market correction” known by its popular name: recession.

Reference

[Calley Means calls for less regulatory capture] — https://www.cbsnews.com/news/calley-means-health-and-human-services-face-the-nation-transcript-11-08-2026/

[Blackstone controls over $1 trillion] — https://www.blackstone.com/

[wages earned] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Compensation of Employees: Wages and Salary Accruals [WASCUR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WASCUR

[top wealth accrued] — Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Net Worth Held by the Top 0.1% (99.9th to 100th Wealth Percentiles) [WFRBLTP1246], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WFRBLTP1246