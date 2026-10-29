NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

To prove a substance or compound safe, you do not have to prove absolute safety, so that no person who ever ingests that substance ever has any negative or adverse effect from it. Absolute safety is actually a myth, because nothing is 100% safe. For example, if you go on a 44-mile bicycle trip, it increases your death risk by 1 per million:

Each travel activity at top has a death risk of 1 per million, also called a “micromort.”

Instead of checking to see if there is “absolute safety” when putting a brand new substance into your body, we check to see if there is “relative safety.” In the context of medicine and therapeutics, you test the danger from the drug as compared against the danger from the (untreated) disease. If a drug is safer than a disease, you may take it.

If a substance is more dangerous than the disease it treats or prevents, you may not.

When researchers estimated the danger of a mumps infection, they found out that, in the absence of a mumps vaccine, then 43 people would die, and another 18 people (11+7) would get permanent injury, for a total of 61 lives permanently altered:

But given how the safety of a drug or therapeutic is properly measured against the background risk of the untreated disease, we can ask ourselves how large of a Phase 3 vaccine trial would be needed in order to show that mumps vaccine does not create more death and permanent injury than mumps infections, themselves, do.

A conservative estimate, one which produces an annual risk on the high end, is to limit the population to just those people under age 30, and to apply all of the permanent injury and death to that sub-division of the overall population. With 127 million people below age 30 in 2014, the 61 events are 0.48 per million person-years.

But then a question immediately comes to mind:

How big a study is needed to rule out that risk?

In order to prove that mumps vaccine is not more dangerous than mumps infections, you would need so many person-years of follow-up that your estimate has a margin of error of less than 0.48 per million person-years. But check out how many person-years that are required in order to reach that level of precision:

In row 4,174, we find that it takes over 2 billion person-years to obtain an estimate precise enough in order to prove that mumps vaccine is not more dangerous than natural mumps infection. If you took the U.S. birth cohort of 3,657,000 infants born, and you enrolled 100% of them to take mumps vaccine, then how many years are needed?

In order to reach 2.0855 billion person-years by following those 3.657 million infants, then you will need to follow them for 570 years in order to reach over 2 billion person-years. Because humans do not live that long, then this makes it physically impossible to prove the safety of a mumps vaccine by using an entire U.S. birth cohort.

If you expand the sample size to 127 million participants, then it takes over 16 years of average follow-up to reach the mathematical precision required in order to provide strong evidence of safety of mumps vaccine. But that is a disease with risk of 0.48 per million person-years. What about varicella (chickenpox), tetanus, and diphtheria?

Varicella (chickenpox), tetanus, and diphtheria all have risk that is lower than the risk of mumps so — in order to prove safety for them — you would need even more person-years of follow-up than is required for proving the mumps vaccine safe! With diphtheria, at a yearly death risk of 0.12 per million person-years, you never get there.

In other words, if using Americans, you cannot scientifically prove that diphtheria vaccine is safe — because there are not enough person-years from the person-time-at-risk for you to be able to reach the precision in estimation that is required in order to rule out the possibility that the diphtheria vaccine was causing more death than diphtheria does.

Lifetime Risk

Critics and detractors will say that the above risks are all for just one year, and that the lifetime risk of permanent injury or death should be used. With diphtheria, in 55 years of person-time-at-risk, then the lifetime risk is 6.6 per million entire lives lived.

But this assumes that people cannot die of other causes (so that they reach a usual lifetime), and it also assumes that vaccine efficacy does not wane over time. Both assumptions are false, so we’d need to make more adjustments when attempting to compare lifetime risk of background disease against the risk of the vaccines.

If you adjust the fatal reporting rate in VAERS for vaccines overall (1.1 per million doses) so that it accounts for 82% under-reporting (an 18% capture rate of serious adverse events, such as death), then a rough guess is that vaccines, on average, are substances and compounds which kill 6 persons for each 1 million doses given.

Given how 5 doses of vaccine are given against diphtheria, then the “napkin math” (5 * 6 = 30) already reveals that overall diphtheria vaccine doses (30 deaths per million) are, collectively, more dangerous than the lifetime risk of diphtheria (6.6 deaths per million). And here the critics may note that diphtheria is given with tetanus and pertussis.

And we may keep haggling over the numbers. For the record, the risk with tetanus is 0.37 per million person-years, and pertussis in those below age 15 (where the pertussis deaths occur) is 2.02 per million child-years. For pertussis, lifetime risk stops accruing at around age 15, because hardly any adult pertussis deaths occur.

Reference

[baseline disease risk when there are no vaccines] — https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/8/4/561

[click to enlarge]

Using the 232 million persons below age 55 in 2014 (those most-affected by diphtheria), the 28 diphtheria deaths become 0.12 deaths per million person-years.