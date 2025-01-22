Jessica Rose recently got her submitted paper rejected by editors at Cureus, with this screenshot showing part of their response to her and the other authors:

But at the end when they say that there are not increased rates of cancer, their statement is inaccurate. For those who make up a large portion, if not the majority, of COVID shot recipients — i.e., those of age 50 to 69 — cancer incidence rose by just over 1% in 2021:

And for the cancer death rate, even though the effect is largely muted when using the age-standardized statistics, the crude cancer death rate is trending alarmingly high after the mass-administration of COVID shots:

Because the data in the above graph come from two sources, here is an original version of the primary source, where the crude death rate is shown as a percentage change from a 1980 baseline value:

While the age-standardized cancer death rate at bottom is largely muted, you can still see an uptick in that cancer death rate for 2021 when compared to 2020 — before the COVID shots rolled out.

Also, of the top-6 age-standardized cancer death rates by type, all six of them increased from 2020 to 2021 (though, due to the effects of scaling, only the uptick in the lung cancer death rate is obvious to the naked eye):

The evidence suggests that the editors — at the medical literature publishing outfit known as Cureus — were wrong when they told Jessica Rose that no increase in cancer has been seen after COVID shots. Cancer incidence in 2021 was just over 1% higher than in 2020 for those of age 50 to 69, a group representing COVID shot takers.

