A major study in South Korea was published and it showed higher rates of cancer in people who took COVID shots, compared to a group of unjabbed people who were matched according to several variables (propensity score matching):

They looked at the cumulative incidence of cancer at intervals of one month, three months, six months, nine months, and twelve months (one year). They reported the rate in units of “per 10,000 persons” so that the very first month would be a rate per 10,000 person-months.

Here is the overall table of results from the data supplement to the study:

[click to enlarge]

In the top section, overall cancer in the overall groups is shown, and the next section below it shows outcomes by type of COVID shot. The third section from the top shows outcomes by sex and the final section at bottom breaks down outcomes by age. Confidence intervals on rates tell you whether rate differences were significant.

If the upper bound on a lower rate is still lower than the lower bound of the higher rate, then that signifies statistical significance. Here is the image with markings added so that you can see that rate differences were significant:

[click to enlarge]

For the top row, after one year of follow-up, the rate of cancer was 33.43 per 10,000 person-years of follow-up, while for those taking COVID shots, it was 42.62 per 10,000 person-years. More telling is the comparison of the upper bound on the rate of the unjabbed persons (green) compared to the lower bound on the rate for jabbed (orange).

Because the lower bound of the jabbed rate was still higher than even the upper bound of the unjabbed rate, statistical significance was found — implying that COVID shots give you cancer. This statistical significance also carried through when comparing men to matched men and also women to matched women (second set of markings).

And the statistical significance also carried through when breaking up the matched persons by age groups of non-elderly (under 65), 65-74, and 75 and over. The evidence — no matter how you slice it — suggests that COVID shots give you cancer (increase the risk of cancer).

Reference

Kim HJ, Kim MH, Choi MG, Chun EM. 1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea. Biomark Res. 2025 Sep 26;13(1):114. doi: 10.1186/s40364-025-00831-w. PMID: 41013858; PMCID: PMC12465339. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12465339/