As indicated in a prior report here, a major South Korean study found higher cancer rates in matched persons taking COVID shots, and the one-year relative rate difference was highest in men. To find the probability that COVID shots are carcinogenic, I simulated 15 million random draws using published data:

[click to enlarge]

The blue curve at right shows the distribution of potential cancer rates per 1,000 person-years in men who did not take COVID shots in the South Korea study. The red curve shows the potential cancer rates for those who did. With 15 million random draws from each distribution, chance of carcinogenicity of COVID shots was 100%.

The surface appearance is that it is 100% probable that COVID shots cause cancer. There may be other reasons to explain why the rates were so different that there was essentially no crossover — even after including all of the variability that you find when simulating 15 million random draws. But propensity score matching was done.

In a perfect world, propensity score matching would fully account for all confounders which could explain the insurmountable rate difference that was witnessed in South Korea men, but interested parties could comment on whether or not they find holes in the efforts made to match the subjects in the study.

For now, given the Bayesian analysis above, it is best to assume the shots carcinogenic.

*To perfectly replicate the findings above, here is the R code that was used: