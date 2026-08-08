NOTE: A related post is here.

In the related post linked to above, males under age 40 were shown to have net negative outcomes if they took COVID shots, because the number of caused cases of myocarditis was higher than the number of prevented hospitalizations for COVID. Because myocarditis for them is “more deadly” than COVID, the shots caused them net harm.

This post focuses on females under age 40. An acronym to refer to Adolescents and Young Adults is AYA. For females, myocarditis was not as big of a risk as it was for males, so this post will focus on cancers in young females. Even leaving aside the cancer risk from the COVID shots, stay-at-home orders keep you out of the sun.

And if you remain out of the sun, then your body will not make sufficient vitamin D.

And if you do not make sufficient vitamin D, then you put yourself at elevated risk for cancer. While the COVIDitarians told us to stay inside and to cover our faces with masks when going outside — which also helps to prevent us from making sufficient vitamin D — they never mentioned if we were at far higher risk of cancer than COVID.

[click to enlarge]

In the image above, males are green and females blue, and the average yearly increase in cancer among young AYA males (under age 40) — from 2021 to 2023 — was an extra 2.1% more cancers each year. But let’s focus on the AYA females because they suffer from higher baseline cancer rates:

[click to enlarge]

For females under age 40, the yearly risk of cancer in 2023 was 106.3 cancers per 100,000 AYA females — equivalent to 1,063 yearly cancers per million. If you were to divide the yearly cancers by 52, then you get the average weekly cancer incidence for AYA females:

\(\frac{1063}{52} = 20.4\)

Now let’s overlay that weekly risk of cancer over the weekly risk of getting admitted to the ICU ward with COVID, even though the ICU risk involves a population whose average age is higher, so we expect AYA females to have even lower ICU risk than the overall population:

The evidence suggests that the cancer risk in young (AYA) females was approximately 20x higher than the risk of COVID, making it so that any intervention which increases your baseline cancer risk — such as stay-at-home orders or even mask mandates, let alone injections with experimental gene products — would not be in their best interests.

Because young females always faced a cancer risk which was several-fold higher than the COVID risk which they ever faced, public health mandates which put them into increased risk of cancer — even if purportedly to reduce COVID — would have been a net-negative for them. On balance, it would have created net harm.

In 5 nations, young female cancer risk was always higher than severe COVID risk, even though the severe COVID risk was in whole populations with higher average age:

Five Nation Weekly ICU Risk

Reference

[cancer under age 40] — https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/aya.html

[weekly all-ages risk of severe COVID in 12 nations] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/weekly-icu-admissions-covid-per-million?country=ISR~NLD~SWE~IRL~KOR~SVK~NOR~SGP~MLT~HUN~DEU~CYP