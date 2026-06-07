In the recent Senate hearing on whether COVID shots cause cancer, it was maintained that overall cancer rates did not rise along with COVID shot uptake. A reason for this might end up being the dropping lung cancer, due to decreasing rates of smoking in the population. Lung cancer comprises a large share of the total, so it can hide things.

But COVID shot uptake was not equal between the sexes, with an absolute 5% difference in COVID shot uptake — with heterosexual women having higher exposure to COVID shots:

After breaking the sexes apart, the sex-specific incidence rates indicate a possible link:

Men

Women

Taking the problematic female cancer incidence, and further breaking it down by cancer type, some specific cancers jumped after 2018:

Breast

Breast cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

Leukemia

Leukemia incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

Liver

Liver cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

Melanoma

Melanoma incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

Mouth and Throat

Mouth and throat cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

Pancreas

Pancreatic cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

Stomach

Stomach cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

Uterus

Cancer of the uterus in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.

The evidence suggests that at least leukemia, mouth/throat, and stomach cancer are linked to COVID shots. They all had big jumps in 2021/2022.