Cancer Incidence (USA)
Post #1658
In the recent Senate hearing on whether COVID shots cause cancer, it was maintained that overall cancer rates did not rise along with COVID shot uptake. A reason for this might end up being the dropping lung cancer, due to decreasing rates of smoking in the population. Lung cancer comprises a large share of the total, so it can hide things.
But COVID shot uptake was not equal between the sexes, with an absolute 5% difference in COVID shot uptake — with heterosexual women having higher exposure to COVID shots:
After breaking the sexes apart, the sex-specific incidence rates indicate a possible link:
Men
Women
Taking the problematic female cancer incidence, and further breaking it down by cancer type, some specific cancers jumped after 2018:
Breast
Breast cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
Leukemia
Leukemia incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
Liver
Liver cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
Melanoma
Melanoma incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
Mouth and Throat
Mouth and throat cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
Pancreas
Pancreatic cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
Stomach
Stomach cancer incidence in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
Uterus
Cancer of the uterus in 2021 and 2022 was higher than it had ever been before.
The evidence suggests that at least leukemia, mouth/throat, and stomach cancer are linked to COVID shots. They all had big jumps in 2021/2022.
I personally know 2 women who got breast cancer after jabs plus, a friend's female cousin, smoker, diagnosed Stage4, now deceased, and daughter's friend mother, also Stage4, now deceased. The 2 breast cancer ladies, non-smokers, still here.The 2x Stage4's deceased, both lung. In 2022, an aquaintance' husband died of aggressive pancreatic cancer and another husband died of prostate, weeks after diagnosis. There are more, but it's enough to convince me to abstain.