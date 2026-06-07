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Markker's avatar
Markker
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I personally know 2 women who got breast cancer after jabs plus, a friend's female cousin, smoker, diagnosed Stage4, now deceased, and daughter's friend mother, also Stage4, now deceased. The 2 breast cancer ladies, non-smokers, still here.The 2x Stage4's deceased, both lung. In 2022, an aquaintance' husband died of aggressive pancreatic cancer and another husband died of prostate, weeks after diagnosis. There are more, but it's enough to convince me to abstain.

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