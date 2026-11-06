As reported by Nic Hulscher over at the Focal Points substack, cancer incidence in England shot through the roof in 2024. As Nic reported, the yearly increase in cancer incidence was 3.3%. To get a feel for this number, have a look at yearly incidence both worldwide and in the Euro Region over a span of 34 consecutive years:

In no instance in the graph above does cancer incidence ever increase by as much as 3.0% in a year (from the year prior), although the rise in worldwide incidence in 2021 — partially-explainable by missed screenings during 2020 — was 2.7%, going from 198.8 new cases per 100,000 in 2020, to 204.2 new cases per 100,000 in 2021.

The evidence suggests that England, a place with a high rate of uptake of the experimental COVID shots, is experiencing malignant “after-effects” from an environmental insult — most likely the COVID shot, itself. While individual cancer rates can rise by 3% in a year, overall cancer rates do not naturally rise that fast.

Reference

[34 years of cancer rates] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cancer-incidence?tab=line&country=OWID_WRL~European+Region+%28WHO%29

[3.3% yearly rise in cancer in England] — https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/statistical/cancer-registration-statistics/england-2024

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