Ronald Reagan was what you call a “little-L” libertarian and someone like Lysander Spooner would be characterized as a “capital-L” Libertarian — one who turns the “principle of the non-initiation of force” into an absolute moral law. But Ayn Rand revealed that everything known to be true is known to be true in a context:

Here is a a made-up example of how the context reveals the one and singular truth of a matter:

In the context of adding numbers, 1+1 = 2 (the only correct answer), but in the context of specialization and trade-to-mutual-benefit, 1+1 = 3 (the only correct answer).

The benefits of trade create the emergence of a new phenomenon of “comparative advantage” which ends up making both parties better off than they could have ever made themselves in the absence of the trade. Here is the implicit formula, but made explicit so that you can see where the “new truth” of this matter comes from:

[one party to the trade] + [one party to the trade] + [emergent property] = 3

But if truth depends on context, then it may not “always” be true that initiating force is wrong. Capital-L Libertarians argue for open borders, because stopping people at the border is interfering with their freedom of movement. But you cannot continue to have open borders in a context including the presence of welfare programs.

The Somali fraudsters of Minnesota demonstrate why borders and welfare relate.

In this instance, the practice of capital-L (absolute) Libertarianism — when both criminals and welfare programs exist on Earth — leads to an eventual reduction in human peace and prosperity. Try out this thought experiment:

On an island of four, two Capitalists were dead-set on mutual trade to mutual benefit, but two Communists were in the process of building an insurmountable brick wall that would effectively prevent the Capitalists from realizing their unknown ideal. One capitalist was libertarian, but the other was Libertarian.

The libertarian complained about the project of the Communists, but the Libertarian said that you cannot initiate force against the wall-building Communists because it violates the moral law of the Non-Initiation of Force. But, knowing the context, the libertarian goes ahead and permanently cripples one of the two Communists.

After that initiation of force — i.e., the physical crippling a sufficient subsection of a group which was about to destroy all future prospects — then peace and prosperity ensued.

The End

While the short story speaks the truth in the clearest way, it would require some nuance to be put into practice. The vast majority (80%-90%) of all initiatons of force in the past — e.g., the invasion of Iraq — were both morally wrong and existentially counter-productive. Leaders cannot be trusted to come to the answers, themselves.

Post-Script: Even Murray Rothbard was not anarcho-libertarian (i.e., Libertarian):

