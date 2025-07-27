When autocrats attempt to set society up for success by dictating central planning of the economy, then there are a first few years when they are able to create net-new jobs. In this first few of years of anti-capitalist policy, they will continue to believe that they have found the answer for loftily granting the people the dignity of work.

The first few years of apparent growth stem from centrally-planned investments and defense spending, but the investments don’t pay off, because the affordability of a living standard does not improve with central planning. While investing in tanks, etc. makes a nation rich, only labor productivity makes the people rich.

An example comes from the Soviet Union, where the consumption of goods and services was under a third of that of the USA:

Because consumption is a good indicator of personal wealth, the above indicates that “the people” in the USA were more than 3 times more rich than “the people” in the USSR. That is the difference between central planing and capitalism:

Only capitalism makes the common people rich

In reality, there is only one social system capable of creating job growth on a sustainable basis (continually-high job growth which lasts for more than merely a few years in a row): capitalism. Capitalism, distilled down to essentials, means less rules and less centralized spending (less central allocation of resources).

With less rules and less spending, individual actors are more free to save up resources and apply them to innovation. Innovation increases labor productivity, which then increases the ability to save and consume, which increases the innovation again, which increases the savings and consumption again, and so on.

Check out the tragic labor productivity of the centrally-planned USSR:

In the year of 1984, after recovering from the reversing the stagflation which had first been created by the anti-capitalist policies of the previous administrations, the capitalist policies of the Reagan administration led to the creation of 4.4 million “full-time equivalent” jobs:

The job creation kept on going for the remaining 6 years of outcomes which can be directly attributed to Reagan policies (+2.9 million “full-time equivalent” jobs):

This chart actually understates a little, because there are actually 7 straight years of job growth after 1982. The ability to add 2.9 million additional “full-time equivalent” jobs in the 7th year of sustained job growth proves that capitalism can continue to create good job growth, even without a prior recession to precede it.

But arguably the worst anti-capitalist policy ever would be the COVID response, where autocratic “experts” severely restricted the freedom of people to remain independently productive in society. Those "anti-capitalist” policies of COVID led to the loss of the equivalent of 8 million full-time employees from our work force:

The “job creation” occurring in the two years following 2020 merely brought us back to roughly where we had been in 2019 (2022 had 1% more employment than 2019). But the lasting effect of anti-capitalist policies of Clinton, Bush, and Obama were felt even as late as 2019:

The last year when job creation could be directly attributed to Reagan policies was 1989, and in that year — even with a smaller economy and a smaller population — job growth was 70% higher than that achieved in 2019. Again, this has to do with the lasting effect of anti-capitalist policies: they keep you poorer for years-to-decades.

The evidence suggests that, to improve the affordability of living standards for “the people” of America, less rules and regulations, and less government spending are required (i.e., more capitalism is required than what we currently have in the USA).

Deep Economics

Using a conventional 1-year lag from policy to reality, the average of the 8 years attributable to Reagan policies was an additional 1.8 million “full-time equivalent” workers — but this included a steep recession caused by the prior administrations first creating terrible stagflation which Paul Volcker and Reagan had to fix.

This means that future administrations should be able to adopt policies that help to create at least 1.8 million new “full-time equivalent” jobs each year, on average — because Reagan was “handicapped” when he put up his 8-year average job growth. Reagan had “an excuse” not to perform well for average job growth, but did so anyway.

Reference

[big government creates poverty for the common people, even if GDP goes up] — https://pubs.aeaweb.org/doi/pdf/10.1257/jep.5.4.29

[the capitalism extolled by Ronald Reagan consistently led to ~70% more absolute job growth than found in 2019, a year when both the economy and the population were much larger] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Hours worked by full-time and part-time employees [B4701C0A222NBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/B4701C0A222NBEA