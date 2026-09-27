As Dr. Robert W. Malone recently reported on Substack, the largest group who will be voting in 2028 is Gen Z, and they are fed up with both parties because they feel that the extent of institutional capture — unacknowledged by both political parties — is destroying opportunities for them, and they are losing their voice and their future.

Capitalism is a system of private property rights, but it is also a system where there is Rule of Law. Under Rule of Law, individuals cannot exercise discretion regarding the rules. In tyranny, there is Rule of Man, and authorities exercise perfect discretion as to how things will be playing out, regardless of whether great harm is caused.

In-between Capitalism and Tyranny are a few systems of “mitigated discretion” where authorities cannot do anything and everything, but they can affect the process enough so that they are in a position to pick winners and losers — a petty politics of patronage schemes and punishments for one’s friends and enemies. Here’s a relevant essay:

[click to enlarge]

As you can see, if you are going to have a government, then it must be constrained by rules, and the business of government cannot be open to personal “discretion”. Incentives in free markets allow for following your own discretion while still benefiting your neighbors (your customers). In government, the reverse is true.

The incentives that go along with applying rules with personal discretion — rather than going “by the book” — end up creating something called “lobbying” where private actors seek special benefit from the government, but at a net cost to society. Here is how the essay describes the process:

When corporations lobby government for special privilege, that’s corporatism. An example of corporatism is when a vaccine manufacturer cuts a deal with government and the government buys millions of doses of their vaccine, using taxpayer money. Firms like Moderna and Pfizer rely on corporatism to obtain steep profits.

Watch how the essay describes how this slowly destroys a nation:

The solution, like Dr. Malone said, is to reduce the size and scope of government, so that the government isn’t in control over so many non-defense activities. Governments should protect rights and defend the nation, and do little else. The founders enumerated what government can do, and that enumeration only took a short document.

The number of things that governments should be allowed to do is such a small number of things that it actually fits on a few pages of text! Now let’s see if the mentioned decaying process is evident in the historic record. When cronies rent-seek from the government, income inequality widens (they get or stay rich, while depleting capital).

A good measure of income inequality is the mean personal income divided by the median person income:

At left in this graph is the era when there was more capitalism (less government intervention) and the ratio of the mean income to the median was under 1.4 (mean income was less than 40% higher than median income). But to get a sense of the projected income inequality today — had the USA stayed capitalist — here is a regression:

It is easy to see when rent-seeking behavior began to take hold (first year of the Clinton administration), and how it has grown worse over time. “Friends of government” began obtaining outsized revenues and profits once this new kind of governing was introduced by the Clinton administration.

There was even an advertisement where access to the Clinton administration was “sold” to the public — meaning that, if you had enough money to purchase time with either Clinton himself or with one of his proxies, then you could obtain legislation or rule-making which specially favored your particular interests or initiatives.

Government was put “up for sale” during the Clinton administration. The outsized profits then created incentives for structures to be put in place in order to guarantee the flow of funds from the taxpayers and into the pockets of cronies. The evidence suggests that government must severely reduce its size and scope.

Reference

[Mises Institute essay on how rent seeking (corporatism) destroys nations] — https://mises.org/mises-wire/how-rent-seeking-impoverishes-nations

[median income] — U.S. Census Bureau, Median Personal Income in the United States [MEPAINUSA646N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MEPAINUSA646N

[mean income] — U.S. Census Bureau, Mean Personal Income in the United States [MAPAINUSA646N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MAPAINUSA646N

[example of scandalous behavior of Clinton administration] — https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/law/campaign-finance-scandal-1990s

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