Like a bull in a china shop, when government grows too big and starts offering too many services (services which should have been offered by the private sector), inefficiencies begin to multiply and the affordability of a given living standard drops — average people can no longer afford to live as well off as the prior generation did.

Due to unprecedented restriction of privacy and freedom in the 21st century, affordability has gone down. Keep in mind that government bureaucrats have ways — often relying on heavily-doctored CPI inflation statistics — of making it appear as if we are more rich than before. Real ownership trends give us the accurate picture.

Cars and Trucks

Back in 2016, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system put out a report on the personal light vehicles purchased, with the data showing by quarter but annualized to represent yearly sales. Taking that early data and then adding the number of non-institutionalized U.S. civilians of age 16 and up gives a sales “rate”:

Notice how, when an economy is healthy (left side), then at least 6 new cars sell for each 100 people of driving age. But in the chart above, the fourth quarter of 2015 had not recovered to the level of the first quarter of 1999. You can thank “government” for that. By making inroads into the private sector, government made cars less affordable.

The average age of a new car buyer has now reached a record of age 51:

But to know if it is “too high” you can correct for a rise in the median age of the population. In the chart below, the blue line is the average age of a new car buyer, the red line is the median age of the population, and the yellow line is the difference. Notice how, when an economy is healthy, the average car buyer is within 10 years of median:

Two measures to check in order to see if the affordability issue is resolving are:

At least 6 personal cars/trucks sold per year, per 100 persons of driving age Average age of new car buyer no more than 10 years beyond median age

