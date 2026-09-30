In a constitutional republic, you would hope that government-sponsored institutions are honest with the citizens, rather than flat-out lying to them. A recent report in Just The News relayed that CDC publicly announced that 18% of U.S. adults are up-to-date on COVID shots:

But is it true?

If CDC has ties to industry, then they may attempt to “fudge the numbers” and to make it appear as if COVID shots are more popular than they really are. This is concerning, given how other sources reveal that, to August 2024, less than 1% of North Americans had remained up-to-date on COVID shots:

The evidence suggests that CDC is “lying” when it reports that 18% of people are still getting a COVID shot each year. This is something which can and should be investigated.

Reference

[under 1% of North Americans continue to take COVID shots] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations