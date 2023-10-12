Note: Prior evidence of brain harm from small-dose EMF is found here.

By a time somewhere between 2004 and 2008, the TeleCommunications (TelComm) industry had effectively captured all of the regulatory agencies, and almost all of the major academic outlets.

This means that research after about 2008 must be viewed with greater suspicion, because it got published at a time when major TelComm’s “owned the research” per se. In contrast, research prior to 2004 is research which can be “trusted more than” recent research.

The specific absorption rate (SAR) is one measure of exposure to cell phone radiation, and a whole-body average SAR limit for the general public (uncontrolled environment) is 80 milliWatts per kilogram, or 0.08 Watts per kilogram:

But back in 2003 — back when research was more “honest” — researchers found that just one-fourth of that exposure limit (20 mW/kg) led to leaky brain and dead brain cells in rats.

The power density which led to that SAR value of 20 mW/kg was 2.4 Watts per square meter (30 V/m of electric field strength).

As you can see in the table below, the electric field strength of that power density is 30 volts per meter (and the magnetic flux density of it is 1 milliGauss). But tested cell phones have put out peaks of over 60 volts per meter in field tests — over twice the EMF required to damage your brain.

EMF Unit Conversion Table

[click to enlarge]

Reference

[researchers killed rat brain cells with a SAR value of 20 mW/kg] — Salford LG, Brun AE, Eberhardt JL, Malmgren L, Persson BR. Nerve cell damage in mammalian brain after exposure to microwaves from GSM mobile phones. Environ Health Perspect. 2003 Jun;111(7):881-3; discussion A408. doi: 10.1289/ehp.6039. PMID: 12782486; PMCID: PMC1241519. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1241519/pdf/ehp0111-000881.pdf