cm27874
1h

No.

The actual number of candiadates is much larger, close to 100,000. The CDU candidates alone amount to around 25,000 (https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/parteien/id_100895238/nrw-kommunalwahl-14-todesfaelle-und-geruechte-um-afd-kandidaten.html). If 100,000 candidates are representative of the general population, around 1% of them is going to die within a year, or around 40 in a two-week period. The actual number of dead candidates, so far, is 14 - which might point to the fact that candidates are *not* representative of the population. Assuming 16,800 AfD candidates, the expected number of deaths is 6.72.

Be careful not to use Bayes' rule as a model (in the William Briggs sense). Your result is swamped by you assumptions (50% chance of FP, 99% chance of 6 deaths given FP). What do you even mean by FP? Targeted attacks on just these six candidates? Or somehow poisoning all AfD candidates in the hope of killing the weakest ones?

Considering that all of this is PR gold, it might even make more sense to suspect that the AfD killed a few unnecessary candidates...

