As reported by the Naked Emperor, six candidates from one political party (AfD) died right before the upcoming election.

To test for the chance of foul play (murder), I performed Bayesian Analysis. All deaths were male and the average age of death was 64. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) in the UK has the yearly probability of death for an English male of age 64:

About 20,000 total candidates are running this fall, and one very rough estimate on the proportion of all of them who are AfD is 16.8% of all of them, making for 3,360 AfD candidates. While percentage approval for a party is only very weakly tied to the proportion of candidates from that party, the latest poll had AfD with 16.8% approval:

The expected number of deaths per each 2 weeks — when following all 3,360 AfD candidates over time (and assuming that they were all age 64) — is 1.38 deaths per each 2 weeks, yet 6 were found. Here is Bayes’ Theorem, using FP for “Foul Play (murder)”, and 6D for “6 deaths”:

Pr is “probability” and the vertical lines mean “given that” and the raised “c” means “not true” or “absence of” when applied to the term preceding it. Here it is all noted-up with the specifics of this scenario:

Notice how the entire top part is repeated at bottom-left. For the chance to witness 6 deaths under an assumption they were targeted/killed by covert operatives, I used a 99% chance. For the probability of Foul Play vs. No Foul Play, I split the probability down the middle (did not favor either option). The Poisson chance of 6 deaths was low.

And here it is with all values plugged in and showing the final answer:

From a baseline Poisson probability of (0.002986) for 6 or more deaths to occur inside of a 2-week interval when watching 3,360 males, all presumed to be age 64, then you get a 99.7% chance (0.996993) that someone was murdered. Interestingly, the police have not opened an investigation though, but the police may not know how to run statistics.

The more-concerning explanation for them not investigating any of these 6 deaths would be if they had been told to “stand down.” That would indicate that there was a cover-up going on.

Reference

[6 dead in approximately 2 weeks] — https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news-corner/six-afd-candidates-in-north-rhine-westphalia-election-campaign-dead/

[the AfD party got 16.8% approval in the latest poll in Germany] — https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5ykyewrerpo