As reported by Steve Kirsch, a JAMA study in France purports to show that experimental COVID shots cut deaths by so much that they would qualify as a magic elixir in fantasy tales. To check the claim by the JAMA authors that jabbed people have been “cheating death” by so much, I first checked their age band death rates:

Focusing in on those from age 50 to 59 (those in their 6th decade of life), and in the “vaccinated” column in the middle, you can see that there were 52,800 deaths over a median time-window of 45.3 months of observation. Incorporating the “person-time” in with those deaths, you arrive at a death rate for this age group of:

24.3 per 100,000 person-months

To turn that rate into the more usual death rate measured in units of 100,000 person-years, then you would simply multiply that rate by 12 in order to arrive at 292 deaths per 100,000 person-years. To find out what the typical death rate is for a narrow age band, a good method is to look back by 5 years. France uses narrow age bands:

France’s death rate in those of age 50-54

[purple marks added]

The standard deviation of those 5 years was 2.4% of the mean (C.V. = 2.4%), indicating that the death rate in this narrow age band does not move around very much from year-to-year (a C.V. of 2.4% is tiny).

France’s death rate in those of age 55-59

[purple marks added]

The standard deviation of those 5 years was 4.3% of the mean (C.V. = 4.3%), indicating a little more variation in the death rate for this older age group.

In both cases, the average of the 5 years of death rates led to 2017 being the most-representative of all of the years, and the total count of deaths nationwide for 2017 served as the weights, so that these two death rates could be aggregated into an age 50-59 death rate.

Total Count of Deaths in France (2017)

Because those of age band 50-54 do not “do as much of the dying,” then their rate gets down-weighted under a rate aggregation, which works out to a typical age 50-59 death rate in France of:

445.1 deaths per 100,000 person-years

When the death rate of the age 50-59 jabbed persons from the JAMA study (292.0 per 100,000 person-years) gets compared to what is typical for this age band in France, you find out that it is very much lower than what is typical (by 10 standard deviations below the mean). The size of the drop in the death rate which was found was 34%.

Did the JAMA authors find a compound which cuts age-specific death rates by 34%? No, they did not (though they inadvertently claim to have found a compound that does).

The evidence suggests that the JAMA authors are writing science fiction, not science. If someone truly had a compound which, once taken, cuts age-specific death rates down to 10 standard deviations below the mean, then it would be on the front page of all of the newspapers, or it would be blasted across all of social media.

Reference

[JAMA study says COVID shots cut age-specific death rates by up to 34%] — Semenzato L, Le Vu S, Botton J, et al. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and 4-Year All-Cause Mortality Among Adults Aged 18 to 59 Years in France. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(12):e2546822. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.46822

[death rates in France for those of age 50-54] — https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/serie/001686939

[death rates in France for those of age 55-59] — https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/serie/001686940

[total age-specific death counts in France in 2017] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-deaths-by-age?time=2017&country=~FRA