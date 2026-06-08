NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

After removing the years of 2020 (reduced numbers due to reduced cancer screening) and 2021 (“catch-up” numbers from prior year of missed screenings), it becomes clear that stomach cancer incidence in women is now running 20% higher than it was running at before:

The evidence suggests that the government should be asked to both explain why this 20% shift in cancer incidence has occurred in the first place, and also what it is that can be done about it. Such shifts are historically rare and historically due to environmental contamination.

Reference

[SEER cancer datasets] — https://seer.cancer.gov/statistics/preliminary-estimates/references.html