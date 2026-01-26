Close Call for James O'Keefe
One of the most courageous investigative reporters is James O’Keefe, who broke the story using undercover agents that Pfizer internal talk indicated that they planned to profit off of the suffering of others, and that COVID was a boon to them. James O’Keefe has even brushed up against actual drug cartels, which is a dangerous thing.
But he said that none of that was as dangerous as downtown Minneapolis.
What James describes in this World Net Daily piece is otherwise known as “gang-stalking” — where a group of approximately four-to-400 different people utilize covert communication methods in order to simultaneously target you for threats, harassment or worse (e.g., kidnapping, torture, and murder). Here are some pull quotes from James:
“... throwing ice bottles, ripping off my bulletproof vest.”
“... followed us all the way back to our hotel.”
“They have spotters everywhere in the city and suburbs, on street corners, even 30 minutes away from downtown.”
“They have people at hotels that work with them ...”
“Usually I lose a tail. Not this time.”
“We switched locations THREE times.”
“... they said they will kill Press ...”
“They were set to destroy our vehicle before we even got to it.”
In Communist China, there was a gang of 20 million teenagers and young adults called the Red Guards, and they killed over a million of their fellow citizens in the service of a Communist ideal. Even the leader (Deng) who took over after Mao was not immune, because they threw Deng’s son off of the roof of a building, paralyzing him for life.
As I numerically demonstrated here, when there is a group of dedicated covert operatives that is so large that it is beginning to approach 1% of the size of the entire population of any given city or state, then you are in deep trouble.
Yes, a close call indeed.
I do believe we've reached the apogee of the Long March. Your reference to the Red Guard is apropos. I've watched this building up for over fifty years, unopposed.
Minneapolis isn't the only operational locale, but the localized systemic corruption makes it a useful point of entry into other infrastructure. The financing aspect is only part of it; the area is geographically significant and the network of ghettoized opportunists are schooled to omerta.
A credulous citizenry intersects very well with the other core elements. The agitators infiltrators and opportunists have had the wind at their back for most of a decade, and they haven't wasted their opportunities.
James has taken this as far as is required; he (and others) have amassed enough evidence for federal law enforcement to take over. The foreign involvement is becoming more evident, and that means that the revolutionary seditionists should now be on the radar of the intelligence services.
Given the use of credulous citizens as human shields, it's not going to be easy, but these things never are when they're allowed to progress to this point.