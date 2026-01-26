One of the most courageous investigative reporters is James O’Keefe, who broke the story using undercover agents that Pfizer internal talk indicated that they planned to profit off of the suffering of others, and that COVID was a boon to them. James O’Keefe has even brushed up against actual drug cartels, which is a dangerous thing.

But he said that none of that was as dangerous as downtown Minneapolis.

What James describes in this World Net Daily piece is otherwise known as “gang-stalking” — where a group of approximately four-to-400 different people utilize covert communication methods in order to simultaneously target you for threats, harassment or worse (e.g., kidnapping, torture, and murder). Here are some pull quotes from James:

“... throwing ice bottles, ripping off my bulletproof vest.”

“... followed us all the way back to our hotel.”

“They have spotters everywhere in the city and suburbs, on street corners, even 30 minutes away from downtown.”

“They have people at hotels that work with them ...”

“Usually I lose a tail. Not this time.”

“We switched locations THREE times.”

“... they said they will kill Press ...”

“They were set to destroy our vehicle before we even got to it.”

In Communist China, there was a gang of 20 million teenagers and young adults called the Red Guards, and they killed over a million of their fellow citizens in the service of a Communist ideal. Even the leader (Deng) who took over after Mao was not immune, because they threw Deng’s son off of the roof of a building, paralyzing him for life.

As I numerically demonstrated here, when there is a group of dedicated covert operatives that is so large that it is beginning to approach 1% of the size of the entire population of any given city or state, then you are in deep trouble.