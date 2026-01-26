Deep’s Newsletter

Ted
2h

Yes, a close call indeed.

I do believe we've reached the apogee of the Long March. Your reference to the Red Guard is apropos. I've watched this building up for over fifty years, unopposed.

Minneapolis isn't the only operational locale, but the localized systemic corruption makes it a useful point of entry into other infrastructure. The financing aspect is only part of it; the area is geographically significant and the network of ghettoized opportunists are schooled to omerta.

A credulous citizenry intersects very well with the other core elements. The agitators infiltrators and opportunists have had the wind at their back for most of a decade, and they haven't wasted their opportunities.

James has taken this as far as is required; he (and others) have amassed enough evidence for federal law enforcement to take over. The foreign involvement is becoming more evident, and that means that the revolutionary seditionists should now be on the radar of the intelligence services.

Given the use of credulous citizens as human shields, it's not going to be easy, but these things never are when they're allowed to progress to this point.

