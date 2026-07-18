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Ted's avatar
Ted
6h

Yes, Cloward-Piven is part of it, but it's also a multivariate paradigm. The long march through western institutions has proceeded inexorably, and carries forward the lust for tyranny that has been the trend throughout history.

The socialists are just the latest iteration of ideology as passive control mechanism. Oligarchs of one stripe or another have been the funding mechanism, and it always winds up being some iteration of mercantilism, punctuated with episodes of mass murder and periods of industrial warfare.

You're spot-on about the current tend and strategy though, Deep.

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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
9h

Indeed.

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