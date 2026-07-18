Mayor Mamdani in New York City seems to have come out of nowhere and not only is he attempting to turn New York City into a socialist city, he has backed other socialist candidates who won in recent elections. When fighting socialism, it is important that we do not shoot each other in the back.

Two broad tropes or memes are that the USA is exceptional and good; and that the USA is especially capitalist. While the first trope/meme is true, it pays off to split hairs over whether the USA has remained capitalist, or whether work by two sociologists of the 1960s — Cloward & Piven — has pulled us away from capitalism.

In this next image, it is revealed that mass immigration (Great Replacement theory) may have been a part of the plan to turn the USA away from capitalism and toward socialism:

By intentionally overloading the system with anti-capitalist welfare policies — perhaps even including premeditated Medicare, Hospice, and Daycare fraud — we have to come to terms with the cold fact that we have been losing capitalism in the USA. Like an alcoholic, we have to first admit that we do have a problem.

Yes, the USA is exceptional and good, but we will not remain so if we do not restore that thing which has made us exceptional and good: capitalism and self-governance. The following divergences from capitalism all have government policy as a cause. Under capitalism, household saving is approximately 8% of GDP (dotted line):

Household Saving

But once you drift away from capitalism, you reduce the affordability of a given living standard, and the people are no longer able to save 8% of GDP. Recent household savings are not even 4% of GDP, indicating that we have to reverse the trend toward top-heavy government and welfare policy, and restore small government capitalism.

This is especially clear when including the “negative saving” (annual deficits) of the government along with the households and the businesses, showing that the overall or “national” saving has recently become so low that it is no longer possible to fund ample investments into the US economy:

National Saving

If you cannot even fund new investments into your economy, then Cloward & Piven are “winning” and something should be done in order to prevent the nation from sliding into the black hole of socialism. Household essentials have become less affordable since 2000. If you set blue collar wages to 100 in 2000, they’ve grown 2.3x:

Blue Collar Wages

The June 2026 wages were 2.309x higher than they were back in 2000. Looking now to the household essentials, the only household essential which has become more affordable since 2000 is food:

Food

With food prices rising by 2.111x since 2000 — but wages rising by 2.309x — we can afford more food today than we could afford back in 2000. The next household essential is electricity, which has become 2.357x more expensive than it was in 2000:

Electricity

With electricity prices rising by 2.357x since 2000 — but wages rising by 2.309x — we can afford less electricity today than we could afford back in 2000. While Health Insurance Premiums are thought essential, there is no ready-made index at the St. Louis Federal Reserve website. I got an estimate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Health Insurance Premiums

If we assume that the trend from 2005-2022 (3.45% yearly price hikes) held true for all of 2000-2026, then we end up with a price level on premiums of 241.5 (premiums today are 2.415x what they were in 2000). Medical Care Services give a slightly higher estimate of the cost of obtaining health care inside of the USA:

Medical Care Services

Hospital Services

Hospital services are off the chart, being priced at almost 4x higher than similar services were back in 2000. Again, this indicates government involvement. Government has the ability to ban entry into the hospital markets, and it has the ability (e.g., ObamaCare) to facilitate monopolies in the hospital markets.

Here is the rundown on the affordability of household essentials, using price levels of 2000 as the baseline (2000 = 100):

Wage Index: … 230.9



Food Index: … 211.1

Electricity Index: … 235.7

Health Insurance Premiums Index: … 241.5

Medical Care Services Index: … 250.5

Tuition/Child Care Services Index: … 288.6

Housing Index: … 310.1

Hospital Services Index: … 391.1



The evidence suggests, while the USA is exceptional and good, that there is still a problem of “over-government” which needs to be addressed, in order to make it so that the American people can enjoy the benefits of free enterprise without inadvertently causing stagnation due to policy choices that centralize too much.

The centralizing policy choices are what Cloward & Piven want for America, because they understand that — by moving away from free market capitalism — you can overload a system and force it to collapse. After it collapses, you will have dramatically increased your chances of installing a socialist regime.

Here is a graphic that relates public sector income to private sector income, showing that you can successfully make a government too “top-heavy” and — once you do — then it makes you able to fund a domestic army of lackeys and thugs, solidifying your place in a position of power over other people (labeled as overflow “B” below):

To prevent the covert funding of domestic operatives hostile to the U.S. Constitution, we could return to the situation which was true in the 1950s — when private sector wages were over 2.5x what the federal government spent each year. This makes it so that workers have relatively more control over the allocation of resources.

A recent story about people getting paid in a secret manner, in order to work against the U.S. Constitution, involves ideologically-adverse prosecutors receiving funds from what is described as “secret donors” — even though the ultimate donor may have been the U.S. taxpayer, if that the money had been first funneled out of government coffers:

If government is too big, then this devious tactic — of getting taxpayers to pay for their very own demise — is impossible to stop.

Reference

[“Cloward-Piven” is how you successfully overthrow a capitalist society] — https://www.thehammerdrops.com/blog/what-is-the-cloward-piven-strategy-how-its-playing-a-role-on-america-today/

[Cloward-Piven likely involves mass immigration] — https://civicsandcitizenship.org/the-cloward%E2%80%91piven-playbook-crisis%E2%80%91driven-change/

[capitalism allows households to save an average 8% of GDP] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Net private saving: Households and institutions [W986RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W986RC1Q027SBEA

[GDP] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP

[due to lost capitalism, national saving has reduced to virtually “zero”] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Net saving as a percentage of gross national income [W207RC1Q156SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W207RC1Q156SBEA

[weekly blue-collar earnings] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Manufacturing [CES3000000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES3000000030

[food prices] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Food in U.S. City Average [CPIUFDSL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIUFDSL

[health insurance premiums rise by 3.45% a year, on average] — https://www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2024/article/measuring-total-premium-inflation-for-health-insurance-in-the-cpi.htm

[medical care service prices] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Medical Care Services in U.S. City Average [CUSR0000SAM2], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUSR0000SAM2

[hospital prices] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Hospital and Related Services in U.S. City Average [CUSR0000SEMD], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUSR0000SEMD

[tuition/child care prices] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Tuition, Other School Fees, and Childcare in U.S. City Average [CUSR0000SEEB], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUSR0000SEEB

[house prices] — U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, All-Transactions House Price Index for the United States [USSTHPI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/USSTHPI

[recent story of domestic people secretly hired to work against American ideals] — https://alphanews.org/coalition-of-anti-trump-prosecutors-bankrolled-by-secret-donors-raises-stunning-constitutional-concerns-experts-say/