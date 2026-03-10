James Lindsay just came out with an excellent oration regarding tribalist thinking, where it is demonstrated that Leftists cannot directly identify their friends, but they will coalesce around fighting a “designated enemy,” using the logic that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Because people will be discussed here, here’s a caution:

“Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

I, therefore, will be using “my small mind” for this post (by discussing people, along with some events and ideas). We build coalitions in life, but sometimes they do not work out too well. When totalitarian dictators want to gain or hold onto power, they foment hate among the people, and direct that hate toward a designated enemy.

In George Orwell’s novel, 1984, there was a ritual of “Two Minutes Hate”:

Two Minutes Hate

People shouted-in-unison at the screen when the “designated enemy” was shown, proving that they were bonded together by the “shared hate” that they had for the designated enemy. Recently, regarding President Trump, James Carville engaged in “48-seconds of hate”:

These theatrics prove to your Leftist paymasters that you are a loyal subject, because you share the “hate” which defines the political Left these days. Carville said that he not only has Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), but that he wants more of it. He calls upon the Lord to use him as a vessel of hate, and to grow his hatred for Trump.

Totalitarians have nothing to offer, except a scapegoat for all of the trouble that they cause the people — and redirecting the people’s anger toward a designated enemy serves two functions: Allows the totalitarian to shift the blame for bad outcomes caused, and provides a superficial cohesion for the public to remain controlled.

Coalitions

Recently, a coalition was formed with Israel for the purpose of attacking an enemy (Iran). It may have been the right thing to do, and it may not have been, but it may not be possible to “know” for sure. As I have said before, more is known about the bottom of the ocean than can ever be known — with certainty — about foreign policy.

Some people say that the Israeli government is bad, but it it difficult to know for sure. We collect indirect information about foreign governments and then try to piece together whether the bits of information are best explained by various circumstances or by a government which is thoroughly evil (or something in-between).

Certainty

Mortimer Adler wrote this about the sphere of truth:

“The sphere of truth, in short, is the sphere of those matters about which we think disagreement is profitable precisely because we think that these are matters about which it is possible to resolve differences.” (Six Great Ideas, p. 58)

There is one single truth that is true in each context, and it is up to us to check to see if we can get into the position to be able to determine the truth of a matter. Currently, political forces are designating enemies, but knowing-what-you-don’t-know is a humble way to approach these attempts to “get people to hate someone else.”

Let’s start with certitude. While people routinely “feel” certain about things, that’s merely psychological certainty, and it doesn’t count. One physicist (Lord Kelvin) once said he was certain that machines heavier than air will never fly. But then we invented airplanes. This means that physicists — like everyone — can be wrong.

Feeling certain is not the same as being certain.

The following sentence is certainly true though:

“Round squares do not exist.”

Even this sentence is certainly true:

“Round squares will never exist.”

What provides for the certitude is the inherent contradiction in the concepts. Those sentences can be known with such certitude that you can (and should) “bet your life on them.” If someone bet you 5 cents against your life, then you should take that bet, because it is not possible to be wrong. Certainty is when it is impossible to be wrong,

The truth of the statements above is “self-evident” — not requiring any inference which goes beyond the relation of the concepts involved. Lower levels of certainty are when things are believed rather than “known.” We can believe things based on proof beyond reasonable doubt, but certainty comes from proof beyond the shadow of doubt.

We can also believe things merely based on the preponderance of available evidence. If you promise your boss that you’ll be at work tomorrow morning at 8am, what are the chances that you will not? There is at least a one-in-a-million chance that you will not make it and that you will have broken your promise.

—one-in-a-million chance your car won’t start

—one-in-a-million chance your alarm won’t go off (and you oversleep)

—one-in-a-million chance that you get into a traffic accident along the way

—one-in-a-million chance that a family emergency demands you break the promise

—one-in-a-million chance that global, thermonuclear war breaks out overnight

Okay, that last one is more like one-in-a-trillion, but you get the point: Even when we feel certain that we’ll be there on time, we are not “actually” certain we will. Yet this does not prevent us from promising things. We are willing to live in a world with a certain measure of certainty to it, rather than total certainty.

How about these two propositions?

—Israel is our worst enemy

—China is our worst enemy

Is one of them more certain? When Christopher Wray was asked about China, he said they’ve hacked in and stolen our private information and our intellectual property more than all other nations, combined. That is a piece of evidence pointing us to the second proposition.

Levels of Freedom

Objective evidence involves ascertaining freedom in each place on Earth. That’s because good nations are free, and bad ones are not. If everything else where the same between two nations, then the more free nation is “better” (morally superior) than the other one. While we can’t measure all things, we can check the freedom levels:

Israel

Israel has a human freedom score of 7.52, with a total of 3 different measures of freedom.

China

China has a human freedom score of only 4.93, indicating inferiority. That makes for two reasons to believe that China is a worse enemy to the USA than Israel is. Watching the trend in freedom levels also helps provide guidance:

The BRICS nations and Israel and USA and Sweden are shown above. While both Israel and China have lost some of their freedom since 2002, China started off unfree, and became even more unfree — as is expected with Communism. It is an open question whether nations should be ostracized after passing below a freedom score.

Ayn Rand thought free trade with China might cause them to become more free. The graph above shows that that did not happen. Recent research in Game Theory and in Prospect Theory reveals why Ayn Rand was wrong to believe in China shedding its Communism and beginning, for the first time, to respect human dignity and freedom.

“How you know” is more important than “what you know”

But the salient point is to refrain from jumping to conclusions and to, instead, collect the kind of evidence that would be required to be able to get into a position of relative certainty regarding who is a bigger threat to the freedoms in the USA. Don’t fall into the trap of naive realism, thinking hate for Trump is “organic” rather than contrived.

After collecting the needed evidence, then it should be evaluated with a critical eye. The discussion should continue at least up to the point where all of the top arguments for or against a nation have had a hearing. People who remain focused on one enemy should periodically be challenged to evaluate whether their behavior is rational.

Use a method of discovery which reliably tracks the truth in the world. In those cases where you are wrong, that method will save you, and it will become self-correcting. Other methods of arriving at conclusions are not self-correcting, and can lead to a growing fissure between a person and reality, and then between peoples of Earth.

Reference

[three-measures freedom scores] — https://www.cato.org/human-freedom-index/2025

[freedom trend over time in BRICS, Israel, USA, and Sweden] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/freedom-score-fh?tab=line&country=CHN~USA~SWE~RUS~ZAF~ISR~BRA~IND