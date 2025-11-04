Nic Hulscher, MPH reported at Focal Points that cognitive impairment is progressing in America (we’re becoming more “dumb” over time; dumb and then dumber). Nic gives two probable causes and one of them, COVID shots, I totally agree with. But the second cause Nic gives is overuse of artificial intelligence (A.I.), and I disagree (sort of).

I do not believe that the progressing cognitive impairment that Nic reported on (“the sharpest increase ever recorded”) is due to using AI, per se, but to exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs). You can make rats “dumb” with just 2 hours per day of 8 V/m — an electric field strength easily achievable with any cellphone out there:

And when a small sample of humans were tested against themselves (obtaining baselines for each person, then exposing to EMF, then re-testing), then over 80% of the people got cognitive impairment from 50 minutes of exposure to EMFs:

These intervention studies corroborate findings of an observation study examining low-use and high-use of cell phones (under 30 minutes per day with phone next to your head; over 90 minutes per day with phone next to your head), where the high-use group performed more poorly on standardized cognitive tests:

The Stroop test shows you the name of a color spelled out and you have to answer what it refers to. The kicker is that the gosh-darned letters are of a different color than the word, tricking the brain into mistakenly reporting the color of the letters instead of the color spelled out. The digit span test is reproducing strings of numbers.

In both tests, high-users of cellphones did significantly worse. The evidence suggests that we are getting bombarded daily with EMFs and that it is inducing cognitive impairment in us — making us “dumb.” Further evidence would be required in order to uncover whether this is being done to us on purpose, for nefarious reasons.

Reference

[just two hours per day of 8 V/m EMFs can make rats “dumb”] — https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0748233718798976

[50 minutes of exposure to EMFs can make humans “dumb”] — Maier R, Greter SE, Maier N. Effects of pulsed electromagnetic fields on cognitive processes - a pilot study on pulsed field interference with cognitive regeneration. Acta Neurol Scand. 2004 Jul;110(1):46-52. doi: 10.1111/j.1600-0404.2004.00260.x. PMID: 15180806. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15180806/

[over 90 minutes per day talking on the cellphone makes humans “dumb”] — Deniz OG, Kaplan S, Selçuk MB, Terzi M, Altun G, Yurt KK, Aslan K, Davis D. Effects of short and long term electromagnetic fields exposure on the human hippocampus. J Microsc Ultrastruct. 2017 Oct-Dec;5(4):191-197. doi: 10.1016/j.jmau.2017.07.001. Epub 2017 Jul 13. PMID: 30023254; PMCID: PMC6025790. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6025790/