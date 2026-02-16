In this prior post, it was estimated that vaccines, in general, are products which kill 6 per million vaccine recipients (or 0.6 per 100,000 doses). Comparative dangers can give you perspective, and it could be asked:

What is more dangerous, driving or vaccinating?

A better question would be more specific, such as this one:

What is more dangerous, driving 100 miles or vaccinating?

Back in 1923, for every million persons who drove 100 miles, 22 of them died (blue line):

The death rate per 100 million miles driven was 21.65 deaths for each 100 million miles. But, with vaccines, there are only 6 deaths for every million doses, making vaccines out to be safer than driving 100 miles way back in 1923. But notice that the danger involved in driving cars was dropping over time.

By the time you reach 1956, cars had become as safe as vaccines:

The death rate per 100 million miles driven was 6.28 deaths for each 100 million miles. After 1956, it began to be safer to drive 100 miles than it is to vaccinate. One reason that driving got safer over time is because there is no legal waiver which absolves car makers from all liability if they produce a defective product, as there is for vaccines.

As stated in the prior report on this topic, the only time that it is ever “clearly rational” to vaccinate against a disease is when that disease causes at least as much death as the vaccines are expected to cause (at least 6 deaths per million).

For flu as the underlying cause of death, it’d be rational to vaccinate if flu killed at least 6 persons per million (or 0.6 per 100,000). But for the underlying cause of death, that critical threshold — the one making the flu vaccines “rational” — is reached in only a minority of the years:

It happened in 5 of these 14 years, but not in the other 9 of them. Critics and detractors will note that there is a flaw in this reasoning though, because these flu deaths show up against a background of flu vaccination. The argument would go something like this:

“Yeah, sure, these deaths from flu are not that much of a public health concern, as there are at least a hundred other things more dangerous than flu to worry about. But that is due to the vaccines that had been given out in these years and — if those vaccines had not been given out — then things would be much worse.”

But let’s assume, for the sake of argument, 50% effectiveness against flu death. Then, all that we do, is that we go back up to the table and we double the numbers at the far right — incorporating that 50% reduction in death, assuming the vaccines worked that well. In many years, we STILL do not reach 0.6 per 100,000 after doubling!

For the year of 2001, assuming 50% vaccine effectiveness, we only reach 0.18 flu deaths per 100,000. It makes little sense to give a vaccine that kills 0.6 per 100,000 (6 per million) for a disease that only kills 0.18 per 100,000 (1.8 per million). Another argument against the notion that vaccines are saving us, is the long-run trend:

NOTE: For 1999, less than 80 million people took flu shots.

The amount of flu shots given out kept on trending up after 2012, but the death rate with flu as an underlying cause increased right along with the increased number of flu shots given out:

If flu shots really could cut flu deaths in half, then increasing the flu shot uptake rate will not lead to increased flu death rates, like is seen in the above.

The evidence suggests that flu shots do little to reduce the mortality associated with flu, and that the inherent lethality of flu is so close to the inherent lethality of vaccines in general that it does not make flu vaccination “clearly rational.”

Finding flu (J09-J11) as the underlying cause of death:

