Subtitle: Think twice before you allow the city to erect a cell tower on your city block.

A recent article in The Defender reported a new capability of wireless devices: seeing and hearing, even without cameras or microphones:

“It’s about following the waves as they go outward from the transmitter and seeing when they bounce, get slowed down or get absorbed. You can, with sufficient computing power, draw a 3D image of what is inside the beam and then proceed to identify it.”

It acts like radar or sonar, but besides giving you a visual without any video or camera, it also can give you sound.

“transforms smart devices into advanced virtual sensors”

“we could pick up breathing, monitor sleeping, detect a fall, recognize gait patterns, and even pick up sound without a microphone.”

But the worst part is that you do not need to own smart devices like a cellphone or a screen TV, because your residence can theoretically be hit with radiofrequency/microwaves from the outside — in order for strangers to be able to see and hear what is going on inside of your home. This type of thing results in a complete loss of privacy.

And the only defense is in detecting the wireless radiation as it is entering your home, and then working to stop it from entering your home.