As reported by The Defender, RFK Jr was grilled by Senator Baldwin, who told him that the post-marketing evidence of safety for vaccines is “conclusive.” But it is likely that Senator Baldwin was pressured to read a pre-written statement and that she did not know a lot about the subject matter.

A tip-off is that, after RFK Jr said that he is familiar with the VAERS system, then Senator Baldwin went on to ask him this gem of a question:

“Are you familiar with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System?”

To anyone in the know, you realize that those two are the very same thing (VAERS = Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), but like said above, it is likely that Senator Baldwin was reading off of a script written for her by a “special interest group.” To show that safety for COVID shots is not a conclusive matter, here are the receipts:

In this study of 99 million persons who took COVID shots, a baseline rate of events was taken from prior national surveys, and compared to the rate of those events for up to 42 days after taking the COVID shots. A rate ratio, the observed/expected ratio, was formed and the lower bound of a 95% confidence interval (LBCI) on it was evaluated.

If that lower bound sat above 1.0 — which indicates no change in event rates — a yellow alert was formed. If that lower bound sat above 1.5 — indicating at least a 50% increased rate of events — then a red alert was formed. Look at the red alerts formed by both Pfizer (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) for myocarditis/pericarditis.

Those results are not what conclusive evidence of safety looks like. Here is another red alert for Moderna for acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM):

Again, conclusive evidence of safety does not look like this. Here is a third table from the study:

Look at all the yellow alerts for Pfizer and Moderna. For Dose 1 on each there was a yellow alert for thrombocytopenia (THR) and also for pulmonary embolism (PEM) and also for splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT). Additionally, Pfizer threw a yellow alert for idiopathic thrombocytopenia (ITP) and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

To repeat for emphasis, these 95% lower bounds, all sitting above the background rate for these events, do not indicate anything close to conclusive evidence of safety, but just the opposite — they show overwhelming evidence of a lack of safety with the COVID shots.

Reference

[study of 99 million people who took COVID shots] — COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals. Vaccine. Volume 42, Issue 9, 2 April 2024, Pages 2200-2211. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24001270