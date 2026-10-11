In this prior report, it was discovered that COVID researchers have been routinely ignoring severe and fatal COVID cases in jabbed persons — if those cases and deaths had occurred “too early” after COVID shot injection (Immortal Time Bias). I back-computed the “true rate” of severe/fatal COVID post-dose, using iteration:

[click to enlarge]

The yellow cell contains the corrected odd ratio (OR) after introducing the actual severe/fatal COVID events which followed the shots (rather than keeping them suppressed because it was thought that they were occurring “too early” after dosing). To achieve the corrected, 49 severe/fatal COVID cases were required (orange cells).

Interestingly, this is true whether these cases in jabbed persons were merely removed (ignored; censored) or whether these cases in jabbed persons were intentionally misclassified as if they really were cases in unjabbed persons. Because just 18 out of 49 cases got into the originally-published efficacy report, that works out to a about a third.

In other words, of all severe/fatal COVID cases after COVID shots, two-thirds of them occur before the researchers become willing to actually go ahead and start counting them (because they are no longer happening “too early” after the shots). This means that we can go back in time to correct all COVID shot efficacy studies.

The needful correction would be to triple the reported number of severe/fatal COVID among those who had received COVID shots. After tripling the reported number of severe/fatal COVID after shots, then it will become possible — for the first time — to check to see if COVID shots help. Admittedly, getting this right 6 years late is absurd.

It is crazy that, for 6 years, researchers were all getting COVID shot research “wrong.”

But this is the price you pay for regulatory capture of an industry. It would be expected that in the vast majority of efficacy studies ever published on COVID shots that, after tripling the originally-reported numbers of severe/fatal COVID post-dose, you will end up with an insignificant estimate of efficacy against severe disease/death.

Applied to “one-shot” Moderna

The original Phase 3 trial of Moderna reported severe COVID after a single dose of Moderna in this way:

But after the 3x correction — to bring the numbers closer to the truth than what was reported — we can either simply “add 4” to the Vaccine Group (to correct previously-censored data) or we can “take 4” from the Control Group and put them into the Vaccine Group (corrects for misclassification).

In both cases, the instances of severe COVID in the jabbed “triples” (like it should).

Either way, you would be “better off” in the Control Group, because — after bringing the numbers closer to the truth — the Control Group was less likely to contract severe COVID. Using the extended analysis of Moderna (to the end of the blinded phase), you find these reported numbers for single-dose Moderna:

[click to enlarge]

Again, once you “triple” the mRNA-1273 side of the ledger (in the second row), then you find out that the incidence rate per 1,000 person-years is 36.0 — not 12.0. After correcting the reported numbers to bring them closer to the truth, you have a value (36.0 severe cases per 1,000 person-years) well inside the confidence interval of (19.9-118.4).

Interestingly, this corrected incidence of severe COVID in those taking Moderna (36.0 per 1,000 person-years) is 9x the original incidence of severe COVID in the Placebo group (4.072 per 1,000 person-years) in the original report:

A shot that makes you 9x as likely to experience severe COVID is definitely not something which should be mandated for a population — though admittedly the later data involved being later into winter months (when more background disease is expected, mostly because of depleted vitamin D levels).

Reference

[only one-third of severe/fatal COVID events made it into the published reports] — Shahar E. Effectiveness of a Covid mRNA Vaccine Against Two Early Variants: A Reanalysis of Published Data. Cureus. 2025 Aug 21;17(8):e90666. doi: 10.7759/cureus.90666. PMID: 40978821; PMCID: PMC12449847. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40978821/

[only 4 severe COVID per 1,000 person-years were expected when 36 occurred] — https://www.fda.gov/media/144434/download

[corrected Moderna data is 36 severe COVID per 1,000 person-years among jabbed] — https://www.nejm.org/doi/suppl/10.1056/NEJMoa2113017/suppl_file/nejmoa2113017_appendix.pdf