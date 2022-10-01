“Eight cents per day to cut death in half.”

In a recent substack, I provided evidence showing that it costs well over $1 million to save a life with COVID vaccines. For those under age 30, the price tag is $39 million per life saved. And that cost doesn’t factor in the adverse health effects from COVID vaccination.

For perspective, a rough estimate of the cost-effectiveness of supplemental vitamin D follows.

While I am no fan of Amazon, I used their prices on a large bottle of vitamin D in order to get an estimate of the hypothetical annual cost of the government paying for every person age 16 and up to take daily vitamin D.

As you can see, it takes about $26,000 to save a life with vitamin D, according to the largest-ever meta-analysis on prospective studies on vitamin D (cited below). When broken down to the cost per year of life saved, even just assuming you had only 5 years left to live still shows a cost-per-life-year-saved of about $5,000.

Vitamin D is just one of many interventions which has improved COVID outcomes in prospective trials. Dr. Pierre Kory has shown on Substack how ivermectin results have been censored by the government-pharmaceutical-media complex which plagues us.

While nothing is completely safe, the safety profile of vitamin D compares favorably to the safety profile of COVID vaccines—preempting any criticism of this cost-effectiveness comparison by staking the claim that broad vitamin D subsidization would come with “safety issues.”

There were no serious adverse effects of vitamin D in the meta-analysis, and an argument was made for the use of vitamin D during COVID:

Our findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation, administered in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, is associated with a significant reduction in mortality, ICU admission, and need for mechanical ventilation.

2017 Bombshell Report on Vitamin D

A 2017 report came out showing how it is that people tend to need much more vitamin D than they are getting, especially if they want to maintain immunity.

An interesting point of fact from that report is that it has been published knowledge that government vitamin D recommendations are inadequate, yet government officials have not responded by updating recommendations so as to make sure vitamin D needs are covered more broadly in society.

By not responding to published knowledge about the spectrum in vitamin D needs — thereby updating the recommendations so that the vitamin D needs of 97.5% of the US population are met by the guidelines — those US government officials have left the US citizenry more susceptible to “pandemics.”

Government officials in other nations have also practiced a blind or even willful ignorance of the spectrum of true vitamin D needs — making most of the world more susceptible to “pandemics.”

If government officials had suggested that people take better care of their health, rather than a period of “watchful waiting” followed by experimental medical treatments, then many lives might have been saved.

Many lives still can be.

Reference

[1.1 million excess US deaths occurred from Mar 2020 to Mar 2022] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid

[54% of COVID deaths were prevented by vitamin D in the largest aggregation of prospective trials; Table 3b overall effect] — Hosseini B, El Abd A, Ducharme FM. Effects of Vitamin D Supplementation on COVID-19 Related Outcomes: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Nutrients. 2022 May 20;14(10):2134. doi: 10.3390/nu14102134. PMID: 35631275; PMCID: PMC9147949. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35631275/

[~5000 IU of vitamin D may be needed for optimal immune function] — Papadimitriou DT. The Big Vitamin D Mistake. J Prev Med Public Health. 2017 Jul;50(4):278-281. doi: 10.3961/jpmph.16.111. Epub 2017 May 10. PMID: 28768407; PMCID: PMC5541280. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5541280/

Quote: