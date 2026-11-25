Aldo Costa is an inventor in France who built a ferris wheel that turns on its own, using weights on springs, activated by levers. A famous perpetual motion machine critic visited Aldo Costa and claimed — without measurements — that the wheel won’t keep turning due to friction (and that it started on its own due to wind, etc.).

A better perpetual motion machine would keep the weights but use magnets to remove the friction of the levers and the springs, such as this machine:

The evidence suggests that human beings can create perpetual motion.