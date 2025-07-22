As reported by Michael Nevradakis over at the Defender substack, the compensation scheme set up by government (and industry insiders?) for harm and death from COVID shots — Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) — has only found one single injury claim, out of every 184 claims, to be eligible for compensation.

This contrasts to the general fund for traditional vaccines (VICP) which approves almost one out of every two claims. Also of note is that the new budget does not allocate resources to CICP, under the assumption that they will not be paying very much money out to people harmed by COVID shots, so current funds already suffice.

But check out the limits that the government (and the industry insiders?) came up with for payouts regarding harm from COVID shots:

That one-time death benefit is paltry, and does not represent fair compensation to victims of COVID shots. It is approximately 97% short of what would have been fair compensation. To find out where “fair” is, the accepted method is to use empirical data to discover what private individuals are willing to pay for reduced mortality risk.

It uses the “revealed preferences” method which looks at real people making real choices to uncover how much they value life. Here is a hypothetical regarding this type of an investigation, and investigation which results in an estimate of the Value of a Statistical Life (VSL) or even a statistical life-year (VSLY):

The hypothetical estimate here ($10.9 million) matches up well with research, and it was derived from the average of a sample of people presumed to have, on average, 41 years of life remaining. After discounting future values into present terms, each single year of life was valued at $465,565 — well beyond what CICP pays for a death.

CICP should be paying out over $10 million for each death from COVID shots, if the goal was fairness and transparency in the government regulation of biologics. Because they only pay $370,000 per death, we know that being “fair and transparent” is not the current top priority in that part of government dealing with biologics.

Something else is a top priority in the regulation of biologics, and it might be “profit” or it might be “control” or it might be “de-population” — but it is definitely not “fairness and transparency.” The evidence suggests that regulators of biologics in the government have been captured by private interests, and they no longer serve the public.

The CICP program has served more as a means of a snubbing of, and even insulting, the U.S. public — e.g., like a bully who kicks you when you are down — than as a means of compensating the U.S. public. It is truly awful policy, even when compared to its peer, VICP.

Reference

[the statutory limits on counter-measures injury payouts are so low that they even actually appear to be “designed to be unfair” (used primarily as a method of insulting the sensibilities of the people)] — https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/fy-2026-budget-quietly-spurns-new-funding-for-covid-19-injury-claims-raising-transparency-and-trust-concerns-aacdff39

[when compensation schemes are designed to be fair, then they incorporate the Value of a Statistical Life (VSL)] — Colmer J. What is the meaning of (statistical) life? Benefit-cost analysis in the time of COVID-19. Oxf Rev Econ Policy. 2020 Aug 29:graa022. doi: 10.1093/oxrep/graa022. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40504209; PMCID: PMC7499700. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7499700/