When looking at the adverse event reports involving hospitalization in children in the VAERS database by year of vaccination, one year stands out from the rest:

[click to enlarge]

At over 2,000 hospitalizations related to injections taken in 2021, the immediate suspicion is that it was largely due to the COVID shots. Taking the two years from 2021 to 2022, but this time breaking it down by vaccine type, this suspicion is confirmed:

Of the 17 types of shots showing above, COVID shots are far-and-away the worst — with more than 10x the amount of children being hospitalized compared to any other type of shot out there. Concerns over COVID shots involve issues such as cancer, heart disorders, immune system disorders, and nervous system disorders.

Cancer

Regarding childhood cancer after taking an injection, COVID shots lead the pack again, also being over 10x higher than the next highest type of shot out there.

Heart Disorders

With 24 types of shots represented, again, COVID shots are the run-away “winner” — beating the next runner-up by at least 10x again. When viewed through a different filter such as the High-Level Group Term, “Myocardial disorders” — a term designed to hone in on things like myocarditis — then the contrast is even more astounding:

Restricted by the filter of “myocardial” (involving the heart muscle), the COVID shots appear to be more like 100x beyond the next closest competitor, rather than just 10x.

Immune System Disorders

With 21 types of shots represented, COVID shots are the pack leader again, leading the next worst contender by over 6x. If COVID shots disrupt the immune system of children, then it would be expected that children receiving COVID shots will be riddled with infections after that. Switching over to infections, this is confirmed:

After taking COVID shots, children were reporting subsequent infections in very high numbers compared to other shots, best explained by the COVID shots harming their immune systems, making them more susceptible than ever before to any random pathogen which they had been routinely coming into contact with during their day.

Nervous System Disorders

With 26 types of shots represented, no other shot even comes remotely close to the COVID shot regarding the reports of disorders of the nervous system. The COVID shots beat out the next-worst competitor by approximately 12x.

The evidence suggests that COVID shots were very damaging to the children who took them, because the avalanche of adverse event reports after taking them cannot be explained away merely by assuming a greater total uptake of injectable products during COVID. More kids got injections during COVID, but not this much more.

The only logical explanation is that the COVID shots are “inherently” harmful to take, and especially so in children.

[VAERS search tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php