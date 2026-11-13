One of the things that the COVID debacle killed is the trust in public health and in public health officials — who were later found to be on the wrong side of question after question. One standout example is that COVID shots were supposed to cut down on the spread of COVID (the onward transmission), but they did not.

One metric which reflects the lost trust in public health is the uptake of the flu shot:

NOTE: These doses were distributed but not necessarily administered to people.

The purple line is for the 2019-2020 flu season, the next line down is 2023-2024, the next line down (blue) is 2024-2025, and the lowest line (green) is 2025-2026. The drop from the 2019-2020 season to the 2025-2026 season is more than 20%:

A crude estimate is that one-in-five persons who formerly trusted public health in America no longer trust public health. If the baseline trust in public health had begun at 60% of the general public trusting public health (and showing that trust by taking flu shots), then by 2025-2026, the remaining share of the trusting public would be 48%.

The value of 48% is the value of 60%, after losing 20% of “itself” — i.e., dropping to a number which is only 80% of its original value, just like the flu shot uptake has dropped by (over) 20%. But if only 48% trust public health, then that implies that 52% — a voting majority — do not trust public health, and might vote to defund it.

The evidence suggests that we should begin dismantling the current institutions which control public health in America, so that we can attempt to extinguish the “institutional capture” which has silently creeped into public health measures. When private actors obtain steep profit off of public health measures, then reform won’t work.

To convince yourself that reform won’t work, imagine a group of children who stole a ball from a kid. As the kid seeks to implement “reform” by obtaining the ball from one of the gang who stole it, then that person simply “passes the ball” to the next person. Now, the kid must walk over to that next person for the ball, but it gets passed again.

If a large minority of actors have been financially benefitting from the way a system was set up, then a reformer will not be able to walk into that institution and reform it. The captured bureaucrats automatically have solidarity with each other (honor among thieves) and they will keep “passing the ball” until the reformer leaves in frustration.

Reference

[cumulative flu shot doses distributed, by week] — https://www.cdc.gov/fluvaxview/dashboard/vaccine-doses-distributed.html