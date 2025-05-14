Seasons of flu last from about 20 weeks long up to about 30 weeks long — which would be just over half of a year at the high end (i.e., a half-year = 26 weeks). The adolescent hospitalization rate for an entire flu season can work out to be a “season risk” (a 20-30 week risk) of over 30 per 100,000, like in the 2012/13 flu season:

But COVID hospitalization risk for children (age 5-11) and adolescents (12-15) is comparable to seasonal flu, rather than being something that is definitely worse than flu, such as how the prominent health officials had been describing it during COVID hysteria:

Age 5-11 had a 20-wk risk of only 2.7 per 100,000

[click image to enlarge]

Age 12-15 was higher though (42.3)

[click image to enlarge]

Because there are almost twice as many 5-11 year-olds as there are 12-15 year olds, you can aggregate the two hospitalization rates by putting greater weight on the 5-11 group (the lower hospitalization rate). It makes COVID no worse than flu, but then hazard from the shots should be the same, yet hazard from the COVID shots is higher:

[click image to enlarge]

Fatal adverse event reports in 2021 were over 3x higher than they had ever been in any year prior (the highest yearly fatal reports prior to 2021 was 15 of them). The evidence suggests that COVID shots for kids should be pulled off the market.

Reference

[child hospitalization risk from COVID was no worse than flu] — https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.05.20.24306810v1

[reporting rate for fatality was more than 3x worse with COVID shots] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php