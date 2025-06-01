Government officials claimed that kids were at enough risk from COVID that it would actually be a good idea to inject them with experimental biologic products, such as COVID shots. But we can check the data in order to find out if they were lying about that. If truly at risk, then excess deaths would be found before COVID shots.

Chile

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in Chile. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

France

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in France. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

Italy

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in Italy. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

Poland

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in Poland. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

South Korea

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in South Korea. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

Spain

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in Spain. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

United Kingdom

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in the United Kingdom. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

United States

Nope. No detectable risk from COVID in kids in the United States. In fact, it appeared to have improved their health, due to nearly-consistent “negative excess death.”

The evidence suggests that there was never any risk from COVID for kids, so that any planned intervention to “protect kids from COVID” would end up materializing as being “all-risk-and-no-reward.” Any intervention, such as COVID shots, would therefore just be all “downside risk” without the possibility of any “upside benefit.”

There may still be useful and rational treatments and protocols for individual kids, but no general government policy intervention would be rational or productive, given the “negative risk” which kids, in general, were known to face.

Reference

[excess death by age] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline-by-age