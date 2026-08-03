CNN’s Dana Bash recently claimed that COVID shots saved lives, but RFK Jr. took her to task by showing that she did not have the data to back it up, especially in younger people. I fact-checked 5 of her claims here.

Approximately 1 in every 80 persons (~1.25%) who develops myocarditis will die after about 90 days or so — though very few die in the first month after the onset of myocarditis. Assuming that this “myocarditis-fatality-rate” is roughly equal to the severe hospital death rate for COVID, we can compare raw numbers treated equally.

For males under age 25, prospects are grim:

With one million second doses of Moderna in a primary series of two total doses, data from the UK indicate that you will have prevented 6.0 severe COVID hospitalizations (where “severe” is defined as requiring rescue oxygen support). But the 95% lower bound on the number of caused cases of myo/pericarditis is 104.7 caused cases.

This means that you are causing a minimum of 17 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis for each severe COVID hospitalization prevented. This situation is especially grim. Even if COVID fatality was 10x myocarditis fatality, it would not pay off for these men to take COVID shots. For men below age 40, things look better, but still stay grim:

Each million second-doses of Moderna are now purportedly preventing 11.4 severe COVID hospitalizations, but the 95% lower bound on the number of caused cases of myocarditis/pericarditis (i.e., 20.4 caused cases per million) is still above that number. We find out that, at minimum, we are causing 1.8 hospitalizations per each prevented.

Even if COVID fatality was 50% greater than myocarditis fatality, it would not pay off for these men to take COVID shots.

Reference

[200 attributable cases per million doses of Moderna (1 per 4,995 doses) in young] — Kitano T, Salmon DA, Dudley MZ, Saldanha IJ, Thompson DA, Engineer L. Age- and sex-stratified risks of myocarditis and pericarditis attributable to COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Epidemiol Rev. 2025 Jan 10;47(1):1-11. doi: 10.1093/epirev/mxae007. PMID: 39673764. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39673764/

[>106,000 doses required to prevent a single severe COVID hospitalization] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-programme-for-2023-jcvi-interim-advice-8-november-2022/appendix-1-estimation-of-number-needed-to-vaccinate-to-prevent-a-covid-19-hospitalisation-for-primary-vaccination-booster-vaccination-3rd-dose-au