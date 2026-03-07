An early adopter is someone who gets into a market before others have become keen to do so, while a laggard is someone who gets into a market after most (>50%) of other people have already gotten in:

When considering South Korea in this prior post, they were discovered to be “COVID shot laggards” — because they did not ramp up their COVID shot administration until late 2021, while Israel was an early adopter with COVID shots:

Israel had most (>50%) of their population fully-dosed by the third week of March 2021, while South Korea only had one-twenty-fifth of 1% fully-dosed. It would be fruitful to examine the evolution of excess death between these extremes:

As you can see, if you take a lot of COVID shots early, then you get a lot of excess deaths early. At the time that South Korea had begun to dramatically ramp up COVID shots, Israel had 371x as much accumulation of excess death as had South Korea. It wasn’t until after 85% of people in South Korea were fully-dosed that their death spiked.

Also of note is that a greater final proportion of people in South Korea were fully-dosed than were in Israel, and this is reflected in a greater final accumulation of excess death in South Korea than in Israel. The evidence suggests that, when you take COVID shots, excess deaths rise, and that they rise in proportion to the COVID shots.