Kids used to bring home their report cards so that their parents could tell how well they are doing in school. When looking up the “report card” for COVID shots, we have to check the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS):

[click to enlarge]

There were over 115,000 domestic adverse event reports involving hospitalization or worse, including over 17,000 deaths. But some say that only 13% of serious adverse events are reported when using the spontaneous reporting that occurs within a passive surveillance system such as VAERS:

To adjust the 17,659 deaths for under-reporting, you would divided by 0.13, leading to ~136,000 deaths after COVID shots:

\(\frac{17659}{0.13} = 135838deaths\)

That’s more than twice as many American deaths than were found in 10 years of fighting the Vietnam War — even though the time exposed to COVID shots was only half as long as the Vietnam War. The evidence suggests that COVID shots are “as lethal as war.”

Reference

[over twice as many Americans died from COVID shots than from the Vietnam War] — https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&SERIOUS=ON&STATE=NOTFR&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2020&VAX_MONTH_LOW=12