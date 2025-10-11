As reported by Nic Hulscher, MPH, uptake of the COVID shots has bottomed-out. Here is the world uptake of COVID shots, showing how it bottomed-out — and has been flat-lining — ever since the end of 2023::

The evidence suggests that, worldwide, people are now refusing to take the COVID shots — preferring to take their risks with getting a natural infection with COVID over the unknown long-term risk of taking an experimental injection into their bodies.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations