Steve Kirsch recently reported on the dangers of giving COVID shots to elderly people. Long story short, it is worth diving into. Not only did the booster shots begin to work against the elderly people who took them, but the taking of booster shots by the staff even led to having more of the staff at the care homes being “out sick” with COVID:

[click to enlarge]

Factor effects that were significantly different from zero using an alpha significance level of 0.05 or lower are outlined above. Effect estimates are followed with their standard errors (in parentheses). Negative numbers represent a protective effect against the outcome, and positive numbers represent an increase of the outcome.

The first two values in the top row show that, while the COVID death rate in care homes was slightly lowered during the week of COVID booster shots, the overall death rate was significantly higher in those weeks. 148 local regions were involved, covering most of England.

At bottom left you find out that getting a COVID booster shot increased your chances of dying from COVID — with effects becoming strong and statistically significant by Week 4 after the shot. In the second column from the right, the effect of the booster on staff absenteeism due to having COVID shows that boosters kept them on sick-leave.

But the entire logic behind “vaccination” efforts is the opposite to this: less death due to the specific illness, less death overall, less days out-of-work due to having the illness. The evidence very strongly suggests, at least from September 2021 onward, that “the pandemic” was actually fueled by the COVID shots.

It’s the shots, Stupid!

Reference

[study showing extra COVID death in elderly who were made to take the boosters] — Sourafel Girma, David Paton. Using double-debiased machine learning to estimate the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on mortality and staff absences in elderly care homes. European Economic Review. Volume 170, November 2024, 104882. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.euroecorev.2024.104882