A definition of fraud is the intentional distortion of the truth so as to gain an unfair advantage over another. Because hindsight is 20/20, it is possible to revisit COVID, but without the distortion. The reasons why it is important to view COVID without the distortion are that:

—much offense (masks, lock-down, COVID shots) was done in the name of COVID

—world deaths have been an average of about 10% higher than expected

—claims have been made that COVID shots saved millions of lives

If COVID wasn’t as bad as was advertised to us, then the best explanation for the above three things involves malfeasance:

—the offenses should not have occurred

—the extra deaths should not have occurred

—the justification for COVID shots would become illegitimate

The WHO admitted that background COVID infections were 16 times higher than confirmed cases:

And in September of 2022, it was admitted that approximately 75% (“more than 70%”) of COVID hospitalizations and deaths were misclassified — so that just 1 in each 4 COVID deaths really did involve COVID disease, while 3 out of every 4 of them did not actually involve COVID disease, but merely a positive PCR test for COVID:

Using these two admissions, you can revisit the entire pandemic to see what it looks like after you have removed the distortions. On 16 Sep 2022, when the above NPR piece came out, the official statistics involved 93 confirmed COVID cases per COVID death:

But after removing the two distortions, you get 9.7 billion total COVID infections (an average of over 1 COVID infection per person) and 1.63 million COVID deaths. That’s almost 6,000 COVID infections for every COVID death, making COVID overall safer to get than flu, which itself can lead to one death for each 1,000 infections (0.1% IFR).

Using 1 Mar 2020 as a starting point, there are 2.55 years leading up to 16 Sep 2022. Using the undistorted COVID numbers, the average yearly deaths due to COVID, worldwide, were 641,000. But that yearly number of deaths is within the range of deaths attributed to the flu by the WHO:

The evidence suggests that, once distortions are removed, COVID was not substantially worse than flu. It infected more people than flu does (which was expected to happen), but it did not kill more people than flu does — at least it did not kill substantially more people than flu.

Therefore, the unprecedented mandates which occurred during COVID were not legitimate, and also, the 10% extra death which has been occurring — an extra 6,000,000 deaths each year — must be investigated. And lastly, the so-called justification of COVID shots which claims they saved millions is not supportable.