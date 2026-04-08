Some sarcastic humor with an underlying message: A Belgian and a Frenchman were arguing one day about who should get the most sympathy …

Belgian: The “disease called COVID” was 152 times worse inside of the borders of Belgium than inside of the borders of Slovakia, even though age of each population is similar.

Frenchman: Can you prove it?

Belgian: Yes, I can. Just have a look at this chart showing how, during the first week of April 2020, the share of the population with COVID in the ICU ward was 152x higher:

Frenchman: That’s a big difference, depending on whether the disease called COVID was attacking people inside of the borders of Belgium or inside of the borders of Slovakia. But I have you beat. The French population is similar in age. Have a look at the share of the population admitted to ICU during the first week of April 2020:

Belgian: I stand corrected. When inside of the borders of France, the disease called COVID was 179x more virulent than when it was attacking people inside of the borders of Slovakia. The French people are the people who deserve the most sympathy. When the same disease attacks them, it causes 179x more damage to them.

The End

Median age in the countries above: