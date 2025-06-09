Many U.S. Institutions appear to have been infiltrated with operatives who do not have the American public’s best interests at heart. Here is a telling statement from the once-prestigious American Heart Association (AHA):

But one can ask: Does it square with the facts of the matter? In this report, it was discovered that there was at least (“at least” = 95% lower bound) an 11% increase in thromboembolic events after mRNA shots:

And another report reveals that, even worse (6 times worse than mRNA), were the non-mRNA COVID shots:

And with the rate of strokes for those of middle-age being 15.7% higher than they were in 2011-2013, it appears that a “special cause” of variation is required to explain the uptick (our genetics cannot cause rises of that much, in that short of time — indicating an environmental cause of the extra strokes):

Many strokes are “embolic” — such that a blood clot was formed elsewhere, only to end up being lodged in the brain, causing the stroke. But the larger point is the front-running by the AHA, with them “providing cover” for the COVID shots by declaring that they had nothing to do with it. The trust in institutions is near an all-time low.

Here is the time-line for the American public’s trust in goverment:

We can’t have a bright future if institutions and government continue to lie to us like they have been doing for at least the last 5 years.

Reference

