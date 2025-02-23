Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity just shot out an email teaser to the talk he plans to give at the upcoming Spring Conference in Lake Jackson, TX. This man is on fire with the truth!:

“Some 90 percent of media outlets in Ukraine, for example, were fake. They were simply fronts for the covert part of the CIA and the regime change system that pumped out as truth that which its masters wanted to appear to be true.



Where did the idea that "Ukraine is winning, just a few more hundred billion dollars and we'll take down Putin" originate? It was cooked up not among the "independent media" in Kiev reporting truths from on the ground in the war zone, but in Washington's halls of power.



Like the virus in Wuhan the lies they constructed then escaped, making their way around the world as fact. The massive lie drove policy in Washington and in Western capitals. The massive lie cooked up at the behest of the USAID masters sent an entire generation of Ukrainian men to the slaughter in pursuit of a goal that was never attainable.



Those who challenged the manufactured lies were savaged as "Putin's apologists" and deliverers of Kremlin talking points. "No one else is saying this," they would repeat. And it was true because the rest of them were all on the payroll and were spreading disinformation to the rest of the world.



I believe this is the greatest scandal in United States history. They created an entirely fake world similar to the one exposed in the classic film, The Matrix. Do you really want to know the ugly reality? Do you want to take the red pill and see how deep goes the rot? How murderous the "deeper state" really is, sending millions to the slaughter in the pursuit of an impossible foreign policy?



Imagine what immoral monsters were pulling the levers from afar!



It was the artificiality of the party-created communist world that led many dissidents to lose their minds. This was explained perhaps best in Orwell's oft-cited masterpiece 1984. It was also brilliantly explained in Arthur Koestler's equally monumental book, Darkness at Noon. It is not enough to be loyal to The Party. You must believe in your heart those things that your head tells you are not true.



The surface of this scandal has not even been scratched. And the focus is on Ukraine because that is most in the news. But the fake world USAID created around Ukraine was replicated across the globe.”