NOTE: This post is a follow-up to this prior post.

Those behind the building out of A.I. data centers have a goal of reaching 200 giga-Watts of compute power, and the prior report compared that much electricity use to all of the electricity of all of the residential homes in all of America. Here is the residential electricity use back in 1990:

[click to enlarge]

Commercial electricity use has been tracking residential electricity use, but industrial electricity use has been lagging behind. To get the real rate of electricity use per household, you can divide the overall use (in tera-Watt-hours per year) by the number of U.S. households at the time:

As you can see, residential electricity use per household stopped climbing after 2003 — as people had all of the electricity that they needed and they did not need any more after that. Part of the slight decrease in residential electricity use could be due to advances in technology which have lowered the electricity needed for things.

The bar at far right shows the electricity utilized by A.I. data centers if those behind the build-out of them reach the goal that they seek: 200 gigaWatts of compute power. While homes in 2024 each only used 31 kilo-Watt-hours per day, A.I. uses even more.

In other words, if the electricity bill for A.I. data centers was sent out to the homes, then the household electricity bill would be more than 100% higher than it currently is today. But who wants to pay more than 100% more than they are currently paying for electricity? To quench our fears, data centers promise to generate their own power.

But can we trust them?

Reference

[U.S. households] — U.S. Census Bureau, Total Households [TTLHH], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TTLHH

[electricity use by sector] — https://usenergydata.org/charts/electricity-consumption-by-sector/