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Proberta
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The Data Centers are the Water & Power stations for the bunkers.

They are re-routing the water to supply their underground cities.

"To maintain humanity under 500million" - Georgia Guidestones.

Rivers and lakes all over the country are at RECORD LOW levels. What is causing it? Climate Change? Hardly. The Arctic is MELTING. Greenland has lost 20% of it's ice density. Glaciers are disappearing from Siberia.

Ten of the glaciers in the U.S. Glacier National Park are gone!

The Arctic is melting. So there's plenty of water. Where's it going? Why are our lakes and rivers drying up?

And why are Data Centers siphoning a million gallons of water into...'Data Centers'???

We still have power at the local level. Find out now where your water comes from, and where its going. The City of Coachella just stopped what would have been the biggest Data Center in California.

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