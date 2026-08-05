When researchers try to cover-up what the data show, sometimes they reach their limits and are unable to hide immense harm coming from a medical product. This occurred during the Delta variant in Israel, when researchers had to admit that death was higher in people single-dosed than it was in people without any COVID shots:

Here is the graph with notes in it:

Critics and detractors will respond by saying that the dosed group was older, so that it would be expected for their COVID death rate to be over 3x higher than those without doses. To attempt to provide weight to their argument, they will cite a nation that had much higher jab rates in older people vs. younger people, such as The Netherlands:

If the data up top had referenced Netherlands COVID death rates, then it might be expected for the jabbed persons to really and truly have a COVID death rate that was over 3x higher than those without any doses — because the age difference of the two groups could explain a jabbed COVID death rate that was “more than triple.”

But Israel COVID shot uptake was more evenly distributed across age groups:

The evidence suggests that COVID shots increased the probability of COVID death in August 2021 in Israel, because people who had 1 dose were more than 3x as likely to die of COVID than people who had no shots (and the age difference was not large enough to explain a COVID death rate that was “more-than-tripled”).

Reference

[lower COVID death rate among the unjabbed in Israel in Aug 2021] — Saban M, Myers V, Wilf-Miron R. Changes in infectivity, severity and vaccine effectiveness against delta COVID-19 variant ten months into the vaccination program: The Israeli case. Prev Med. 2022 Jan;154:106890. doi: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106890. Epub 2021 Nov 17. PMID: 34800471; PMCID: PMC8596646. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8596646/

[COVID shot uptake levels by age band] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations