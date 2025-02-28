In this post, an overall contrast was shown between the annual risk of dying of COVID and the estimated death risk occurring after taking two Moderna shots from lot # 022 M 20 A — a lot with over a million shots in it. But the overall (“all ages”) yearly COVID death risk of 71.3 per million does not apply to individual age bands.

To derive age-specific annual risk, you can adjust the overall rate using known relationships between overall death risk from pneumonia and influenza (left column below) and age-specific death risk from pneumonia and influenza:

When the age bands of 55 and up are compared to overall rates for these 11 years, you get this:

Those in age band 55 to 64 get less death than the overall (all ages) death rate at left, but higher age bands get an increasing amount of death, as compared to the overall rate. For those from 65 to74, they experienced a death risk that was 70% higher. For those from 75 to 84, their risk was 6.7x higher. And those over 84 had 28.7x the risk.

Applying these age-specific relationships in death risk to COVID, you can check to see if there were any age bands who might have had less death risk from shots in Moderna lot # 022 M 20 A when compared to the death risk that they faced from COVID. Two rates of VAERS capture of background events will be used below:

The 50th and 75th percentiles from a published review (a 6% rate and an 18% rate).

50th Percentile Capture Rate:

6% of background events make it into VAERS

Age band 65 to 74:

Using the median estimate of VAERS capture (6% of background events getting into VAERS), it was not prudent for those under age 75 to take Moderna shots from lot # 022 M 20 A. The shots, themselves, had a much higher death risk than COVID. But let’s now check the risk contrast for those under age 85.

Age band 75 to 84:

Still no prudence (Moderna risk higher than COVID risk). Let’s check those over age 84 then.

Age 85+:

Still no prudence involved in taking Moderna shots, but critics and detractors will say that 6% capture of background events is just a median value, and that it is more likely that the VAERS system was capturing events at the 75th percentile value: 18% of them. Here are the three age bands with the assumption of the higher VAERS capture:

75th Percentile Capture Rate:

18% of background events make it into VAERS

Age band 65 to 74:

Still not prudent for those below age 75 to take Moderna shots. Let’s try those under age 85.

Age band 75 to 84:

Still not prudent for those under age 85 to take Moderna shots. But let’s find out what happens with those over age 84.

Age 85+:

Under the highly-conservative assumption that VAERs captures a full 18% of background events, a slight risk advantage appears in those who were age 85 or older. But an important issue when dealing with mass injection campaigns is that you want a buffer or safety zone: You do not want a product just slightly less lethal to people.

When a product that you give to people is just slightly less lethal to them than the original disease that you are attempting to protect against, then little alterations in environmental factors can push you over the edge — where your product becomes more lethal than the original disease you were attempting to protect against.

This straight-up analysis also presumes 100% efficacy against COVID.

So, even though there is a nominal risk advantage here, it would require close to 100% efficacy against COVID to hold true in the real world. Products need to be better than that. Evidence suggests that no one of any age should have taken shots from Moderna lot # 022 M 20 A.

