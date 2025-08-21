NOTE: The previous post on this topic is here.

When the Sun acts up and has a storm, then it emits charged particles toward Earth, disrupting the normal magnetic field of Earth, called the geomagnetic field. But with bad solar storms, so much disruption occurs that it causes heart attacks:

While regulators state that electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from cell towers and cell phones are safe for human beings, they apparently ignore the noted excess deaths after our geomagnetic field has been disturbed from a solar storm. When the Sun is quiet, the standard deviation of geomagnetic activity is 10 nanoTesla:

[click to enlarge]

Notice how bad solar storms show up with a standard deviation of 50 nanoTesla. That is enough variation to cause a lot of death. When the Sun is quiet (standard deviation = 10 nanoTesla), then the standard deviation of geomagnetic activity is worth 3 Volts-per-meter (3 V/m):

Column A shows the microTesla, and 1,000 nanoTesla would be equal to 1 microTesla. That being the case, then 10 nanoTesla (the “quiet Sun standard deviation”) would show up as 0.01 microTesla. Column C reveals that to be equivalent to 3 V/m. But check out the EMFs put out by cell phones during rural calls made from indoors:

The flat orange line shows the standard deviation of geomagnetism when the Sun is quiet. Cell phones are capable of producing at least 5x that much EMF. The bottom values are the SAR ratings of various cell phones, with the safest-produced cell phones being 0.35 Watts per kilogram. They could still create 4 standard deviations of EMF.

But in winter months, each standard deviation can increase myocardial infarction (MI; aka, heart attack) deaths by 1%:

Critics and detractors may say:

“What’s the big deal? All that you’ve demonstrated here is that my cell phone can increase the chance that I will die of a heart attack by 4%! Certainly that cannot be a very big deal!”

Oh yeah? You think 4% increased risk isn’t a big deal? Well, it is if you start with a big baseline number, such as 152,000 deaths by heart attack per year:

Now that seemingly-low “4% increase in risk” translates into 6,000 unnecessary deaths attributed to cell phone exposure — and that is just the extra yearly deaths coming from just one cause of death. For cerebrovascular disease (stroke) deaths in the young, you might get a 50% increase (acronym GS = geomagnetic storms):

And to cardiovascular-related deaths we have to add neurologic deaths. When all is said and done, up to 60,000 unnecessary deaths may come from cell phones each year — because of the known effect that geomagnetic variation has on both cardiovascular and neurologic causes of death. The evidence suggests that cell phones can kill us.

Due to the known increases in certain types of death once geomagnetism has been disturbed by solar storms — along with the perspective relating magnitude of changes to the potential disturbance we get from our very own cell phones — regulators should revisit the matter. It is irresponsible for regulators to ignore the historic data.

Reference

[people die after solar storms] — https://www.newscientist.com/article/2324402-solar-storms-may-cause-up-to-5500-heart-related-deaths-in-a-given-year/

[absent a solar storm, the standard deviation of geomagnetism is 3 V/m (10 nT)] — https://www.usgs.gov/programs/geomagnetism/introduction-geomagnetism

[cell phones can put out at least 4 standard deviations worth of EMF (12 V/m)] — Buckus R, Strukcinskiene B, Raistenskis J. The assessment of electromagnetic field radiation exposure for mobile phone users. Vojnosanit Pregl. 2014 Dec;71(12):1138-43. doi: 10.2298/vsp140119013b. PMID: 25639003. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/261283707_The_assessment_of_electromagnetic_field_radiation_exposure_for_mobile_phone_users_httpwwwdoiserbianbrsimgdoi0042-8450201420OnLine-First0042-84501400013Bpdf

[each standard deviation can increase heart attack deaths by another 1%] — Zilli Vieira CL, Alvares D, Blomberg A, Schwartz J, Coull B, Huang S, Koutrakis P. Geomagnetic disturbances driven by solar activity enhance total and cardiovascular mortality risk in 263 U.S. cities. Environ Health. 2019 Sep 11;18(1):83. doi: 10.1186/s12940-019-0516-0. PMID: 31511079; PMCID: PMC6739933. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6739933/

[150,000 heart attack deaths occur each year] — https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK537076/

[in the young, stroke deaths can rise by 50%] — https://journals.lww.com/jomp/fulltext/2025/01000/the_influence_of_geomagnetic_storms_on_the_risks.2.aspx