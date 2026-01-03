John Beaudoin was interviewed over at the Flashlight Productions substack regarding the curious case of the missing COVID vaccine death codes. They put informative screenshots into the interview, so I recreated my own, using the code Y59.0 under the multiple cause of death, instead of the underlying cause of death. Here are 22 years:

At 30 total deaths coded as deaths from a vaccine meant to target a virus (Y59.0) over the course of 22 years, that makes for a yearly death rate of 1.36 deaths per year — or approximately 1 death coded as a vaccine death for every 205 million persons (using the 1999 population). But check out what happens in 2021 with the COVID shots:

The jump in deaths coded as vaccine deaths from the historic average is (195/1.36=) 143x.

Even after correcting for the increased exposure from the increased number of injections, and the increased number of frail and otherwise susceptible people, there is no way that you can make a Poisson distribution (probability distribution of events per interval) probability that is “spreadsheet-calculable” for a value as high as 195.

It is not within the realm of the plausible.

Reference

[multiple cause of death search page] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html