When you look at the latest 9-month uptake of experimental COVID shots among the continents of the earth, then the one including Australia — the one called Oceania — has been taking the most COVID shots:

Almost 3 out of 100 (almost 3%) of people there have recently taken a COVID shot. But worldwide, not even 1 person in 100 (not even 1%) have recently taken a COVID shot. This is one big difference of Oceania from the rest of the world, but another one is found when focusing on the largest nation in Oceania: Australia.

While Australia had a lot of excess death back in the flu season of 2017/18, it did not have any significant excess death for the COVID years of 2020 and 2021. In fact, it wasn’t until after the experimental COVID shots had rolled out that Australia began seeing excess death (green notes added):

NOTE: Notice how COVID prior to 2022 was not as bad as the flu season of 2017/18.

Of the various states and territories of Australia, two of them stand out as being special: Western Australia and Queensland. What makes them special is that COVID had not spread widely by the time that the experimental COVID shots rolled out. This means that the first exposure for most people there was exposure to the shot itself.

For most people in Western Australia and Queensland, there were no COVID infections — until they had first already taken a COVID shot. Because most had already taken the shots, for those two territories, the COVID pandemic was truly “a pandemic of the vaccinated.” It helps us to answer this hypothetical:

What would happen if nearly everyone had gotten the “vaccine” before they had gotten the disease called COVID?

By the end of 2021, not even 1% of people (only 0.7% of them) in Queensland had gotten COVID:

The graph for excess death for Queensland is especially informative, because it shows the effect of this “vaccine-induced pandemic” (green notes added):

When a researcher (see reference at bottom of this page) contrasted the number of booster shots given in each territory of Australia against the number of excess deaths noted in that territory of Australia, a statistically significant positive correlation was found (more booster doses = more excess deaths):

The effect of the booster was for one excess death to coincide with each thousand-or-so booster doses, or with each 550 “recent vaccination” indicated below as RECVAC:

When there is a coefficient on the variable called RECVAC (recent vaccination) of 0.00183, then that means that there is an extra excess death for every:

(1 / 0.00183) = 546 recent vaccinations

The evidence in Queensland and in Western Australia — where people went through what is properly characterized as a “pandemic of the vaccinated” — shows a late and sustained excess death that reached into late 2023. Because getting the COVID shot before getting COVID did not work out well (caused excess death), shots should stop.

Reference

[shots over latest 9 months of data] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[COVID not as bad as flu, until after COVID shots rolled out] — https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-12-20/mortality-rates-australia-covid-excess/103241640

[only 0.7% in Queensland had COVID prior to 2022] — https://www.choreport.health.qld.gov.au/from-the-cho/covid-19-feature

[no wide spread of COVID in Queensland, until after COVID shots rolled out] — https://www.actuaries.digital/2023/03/06/almost-20000-excess-deaths-for-2022-in-australia/

[booster shot uptake has statistically-significant positive relation to excess deaths] — https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5485