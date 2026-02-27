When you look at the things which cause us to lose years of healthy life — called Disability-adjusted Life Years (DALY’s) — then you discover that non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, predominate, while communicable diseases (e.g., respiratory infections) represent less than 5% of all lost years of healthy life:

But if that is true, then how can it become the case that, in 2020/21, there was $10 trillion spent on COVID? If non-communicable diseases cause 17 times more loss of healthy life, then shouldn’t we be spending 17 times more money on them than on communicable diseases? Where was that $170 trillion for heart disease and cancer?

If the interests of the elites was the same as that of the public, then we’d be spending $17 on non-communicable disease for each $1 spent on communicable disease. The dollars would track with the lost DALY’s.

The big reveal of the Epstein files was that, for an entire decade, there was an invisible system of capture being built behind the scenes — making it possible for key players to be able to profit off of “pandemics” or other types of supposed global emergencies such as “climate change.” COVID created 660 new billionaires, most of them in China.

And let’s not ever forget that, in order pull it all off, many innocent people died.

But we cannot say that we were not warned, because Adam Smith warned us 250 years ago that we need to watch out for an “order of men” that he called “the dealers” who will work behind the scenes to capture the regulatory apparatus and then use the government to funnel wealth away from the people and into their fat pockets:

The solution is to keep the government small and unobtrusive, allowing markets to work. In a truly free market, you can only ever stay ahead by serving your fellow man. In a heavily-regulated market, you can get — and stay — ahead, merely by gaming the system. With regard to pandemics and climate change, that is how the fat cats stay fat.

Reference

[in high-income nations, communicable disease is under 5% of all disease burden] — https://ourworldindata.org/burden-of-disease

[in 1776, Adam Smith warned us about crony profiteers and regulatory capture] — https://www.adamsmith.org/adam-smith-quotes