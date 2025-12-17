Murray Rothbard formed the concept of Private Product Remaining (PPR) as that share of all wealth produced inside of the Private Sector which remains in the Private Sector for use and disposal (i.e., for new private investments into growth, new job creation, etc.). It is found by subtracting away government spending, as I showed here.

Current total (state/local/federal) government spending is a very large share of GDP:

If taking the spending during second quarter of 2025, and annualizing it, then government spending would represent 36% of GDP for the year of 2025. Notice how it was during COVID that, during one quarter, the government spending was so high that, if annualized, it would have represented 55% of the GDP for the year of 2020!

But progress becomes impossible with the over-centralization of the allocation of resources (i.e., too few people making too many of the decisions). Market signals break down when you attempt a Command Economy where “experts” decide what gets produced and when, and by whom, and who it is then sold to, and for how much.

To guarantee average economic growth (to guarantee progress), over 70% of the private product produced must remain in the private sector for re-allocation toward productive investments and job growth. Here is an informative graphic showing how PPR values are computed when any “re-spent” money is given zero additional value:

In this scenario, government isn’t spending as much as in 2025, and only 57% of the private product produced remains in the private sector with no government claims on it and even no devaluation of it (by way of inflation). That 57% is “free and clear” of the government claw, and can be fully allocated to productive projects in the private sector.

But with only 57% PPR, progress (growth) is not guaranteed. If a government spent only 1% of GDP, here is the growth trajectory:

The goal is to reach the other side (from left to right) and growth will remove the green shade. Here is the growth outcome for a “fully-free” economy:

With 99% PPR, then 100% of the time, there was growth (progress). Now lets run through the simulation 3 times with spending set at the 2025 value, where government spending was 36% of GDP and the Private Sector had produced 64% of GDP, so that — after removing the 36% taken out of the Private Sector — the PPR = (64-36) / 64 = 0.44:

Just 2.1% of the potential for growth was realized before complete stagnation in the economy. We never “make it to the other side” which is a rough metric for whether a given amount of centralization of the economy is “sustainable.” But let’s try again:

In this run, we still failed, but even earlier (just 1.6% of potential growth before complete economic stagnation). Let’s try a third time to make sure that these first two were not just “unhappy coincidences”:

Nope. It looks like there really is something wrong with over-centralization of the allocation of resources and that — at the point where the USA is in 2025 — future stagnation is more-or-less guaranteed. That is, unless the federal government is forced to downsize in both size and scope. A solution to this problem is found here.

Reference

